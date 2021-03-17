Sony kicked off the PlayStation Play at Home 2021 initiative by offering the remake of Ratchet & Clank free to everyone, no strings attached. At the time, they promised additional announcements for the multi-month program, and today have revealed 10 more Play at Home free games being given to all PlayStation players, again with no strings attached.

Starting next week on March 25th, PlayStation players can get five free game from independent studios and four PlayStation VR games. Then on April 19th, Horizon Zero Dawn will be made available to everyone for free.

Here’s everything you can get:

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games – March 25th, 2021

Abzû – Read our Review

ABZÛ is an underwater diving adventure from the creators of Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, masters of the zen experience in gaming.

Enter the Gungeon – Read our Review

Enter the Gungeon is an all out gunfight masquerading as a dungeon crawler as players seek out the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Yes, really. It’s as absurd and chaotic as it sounds.

Rez Infinite – Read our Review

Rez Infinite is a remake of the original Rez for modern consoles with an additional level and full VR support. Our review called it a transcendent experience, and now that it’s free for everyone, no one should miss it.

Subnautica – Read our Review

Diving seems to be a bit of a theme with these games. Subnautica once again takes you below the surface, this time on an alien planet, and far less tranquil than ABZÛ. Our review called it one of the most gratifying experiences of 2018.

The Witness – Read our Review

An open-world puzzle game, The Witness may just be one of the best puzzle games of all time. It teaches the player slowly, building on existing elements with new and intriguing mechanics. It leaves discovery up to the player, gently guiding but never holding your hand or directly telling you what to do. It then concludes in one of the trickiest and most devious puzzles ever that feels immensely rewarding to solve. It will shift your perspective and help you look at the game and puzzles in a whole new way.

Astro-Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR) – Read our Review

Widely regarded not just as a great PSVR game, but as one of the best platformers ever, Astro-Bot Rescue Mission has delighted many. If you have a PSVR headset, this is an essential addition to the collection, and now you have no excuse not to play it.

Moss (PSVR) – Read our Review

Moss is a masterclass in how a VR game can make you feel immersed and connected with a character. It’s a VR highlight, and a game that evokes much of the capabilities of VR that just aren’t possible with traditional games.

Thumper (PSVR) – Read our Review

Thumper is a rhythm game where you play as a space beetle fighting a giant mechanical head, doing actions to the pounding soundtrack. While this one is listed under the PSVR games, it can also be played without the headset if you don’t have one.

Paper Beast (PSVR) – Read our Review

A more recent PSVR game, Paper Beast is a puzzle ecosystem filled with creatures made of paper. Our review loved it, especially the sandbox mode that lets you play around with the game’s unique mechanics.

These nine games will be available for free starting March 25 at 8pm Pacific Time until April 22 at 8pm Pacific Time. You don’t need to be a PlayStation Plus member or meet any other eligibility requirements to redeem and download the games. Six of the nine have non-PSVR capability, so only three of the free games require the PSVR headset. Once you redeem them, they are yours to keep forever. The Funimation/Wakanim extended trial also starts up on March 25th and runs through April 22nd.

Note that Subnautica, The Witness, Abzu, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast are not available in China. Enter the Gungeon is not available in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Finally, starting on April 19th, players will be able to redeem Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition entirely free. That includes the Frozen Wilds expansion, so even if you’ve played the base game, you’ll be getting the add-on for free too. It will be available to redeem from April 19 at 8pm Pacific Time until May 14 at 8pm Pacific Time. As with the others, there are no eligibility requirements. Everyone gets it free, and once you redeem it, it’s yours to keep forever.

Jim Ryan concludes the PlayStation Blog post saying that they’ll have “more to share soon,” so it looks like this latest content drop isn’t the last thing we’ll get from the 2021 PlayStation Play at Home initiative.

What do you think of the Play at Home free games? How many have you already played, and which ones are you excited to get a chance to try out? Let us know your thought in the comments way down at the bottom of the page.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]