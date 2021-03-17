PlayStation, Bungie, and More Game Companies Condemn Hate Against Asian Americans With Calls to Support Organizations

The past year has seen a drastic increase in hate crimes, xenophobia, and racism perpetrated against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), in large part owing to former President Trump’s casual and repeated references to the pandemic as the “China virus.” Yesterday, that violence escalated into a shooting spree in which a man murdered eight people at a series of three different spas. Among the dead were six Asian women.

Following the shooting, PlayStation, Bungie, and numerous other game companies have come out in a show of solidarity to condemn the violence and hatred against AAPI, and call people to take action with resources that can help support the AAPI communities.

PlayStation committed to making a donation to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that seeks to end xenophobia and racism against the AAPI community.

We are troubled by a recent pattern of violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It’s time to take action. SIE is making a donation to Stop AAPI Hate, and we hope you can too. Learn how you can help here: https://t.co/vVdvczmgme — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2021

Bungie also made a donation and urged others to do the same.

Bungie stands with our Asian American & Pacific Islander communities, and we have made a donation to provide support and advocacy to those in need. Please support our AAPI families and friends. #StopAAPIHate Learn more, and join us by donating to: https://t.co/hlZWs8YQgG — Bungie (@Bungie) March 17, 2021

Bethesda, Phil Spencer, and Ubisoft also spoke up.

Violence and hatred against Asians has no place in the world. Bethesda rejects racism in all forms and stands in solidarity with our Asian employees and the AAPI community. We will continue efforts within our organization and communities to help drive change. #StopAsianHate — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 17, 2021

Hate has no home on Xbox. Team Xbox is appalled by the violence and racism against Asian communities. For all Asian players and peers, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and we will and must do more together to #StopAsianHate. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 17, 2021

Ubisoft condemns the horrific racist and xenophobic attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. We stand in solidarity with our teams, community and players to #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate. pic.twitter.com/FeTBO6D5WT — Ubisoft San Francisco (@UbisoftStudioSF) March 17, 2021

Bandai Namco had also issued a statement about stopping Asian hate yesterday, prior to the shootings occurring.

As a company based in Japan, the recent rise in anti-Asian hate has truly hit home for our employees. We always appreciate support from our fans and we now ask for your support to #StopAsianHate and fight the rise in hate crimes committed against people of Asian descent. pic.twitter.com/QlUUryZZfx — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 16, 2021

You can find a wealth Anti-Asian Violence resources here, including education and actions you can take. Consider standing in solidarity with the AAPI community and condemning these senseless and xenophobic attacks through action. We at PlayStation LifeStyle also condemn the rampant racism, and are individually each doing our part to stand in solidarity and support the AAPI community.

[Via: GamesIndustry]