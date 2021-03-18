Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ PS5 RPG Project Athia now has an official title: Forspoken. Along with revealing the new title at today’s Square Enix Presents showcase, Square Enix revealed a few more details about the PS5 RPG coming in 2022, as well as showing off a bit of gameplay. Check out the brief presentation below:

Forspoken is an action RPG that centers around Frey Holland, played by Ella Balinska. Frey is an “ordinary young women” who must navigate the mystical lands of Athia while gaining control over newfound magical abilities. “Embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within.”

The short gameplay clip shows how Frey is able to traverse the world with “speed and fluidity,” as well as a sneak peak at combat and what the power of the PS5 is doing for the environments. Gameplay begins at about 1:52 into the video.

Square Enix also commented on Balinska playing Frey:

We were looking for someone who could convincingly portray Frey’s dynamic character, and we knew immediately that Ella was the perfect person to play her. From the beginning, Ella understood the themes and concept of the game and was able to channel this in her performance to bring Frey’s character to life. Not only is Ella talented and well matched to the role of Frey, but she is also extremely passionate about Forspoken as her first video game project.

Forspoken is due out sometime in 2022. For now, we can enjoy the new trailer and a few new screenshots of the game formerly known as Project Athia.

(Click for Full Resolution)

Are you excited for Forspoken? Harness your own magical abilities and journey through a treacherous land to the comments section below and let us know.