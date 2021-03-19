Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War‘s Zombies Outbreak mode takes place across a trio of Fireteam maps set in the Ural Mountains. A teaser from developer Treyarch seems to suggest that number is soon to increase with the addition of another existing Fireteam map to the list. While we wait, this week’s update has added more multiplayer playlists amongst its bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

The map shows a brief glimpse of the Sanatorium Fireteam map. Also set within the Ural Mountains, the map features an island sat in the middle of a large lake and connected to the rest of the map only by a suspension bridge. There are also several imposing buildings that hark back to the Soviet era. The map will join Alpine, Golova, and Ruka as another one of the Outbreak regions. Treyarch had promised “additional investigations and objectives in the future” before the mode was released, but whether or not it will add any new objectives to the five that already exist remains to be seen.

The Outbreak Zone is about to get even bigger.#Zombies pic.twitter.com/wGh6JJpcH6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 19, 2021

For now, players can try out the latest update to come to the game. The weekly update’s highlights include new multiplayer playlists, E-tool weapon tuning, and new League Play maps. The full patch notes can be seen below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War March 18 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

E-Tool Changed from 2-hit to 1-hit kill. Reduced melee swipe time. Slightly increased movement speed boost.



Modes

Stockpile Eliminate enemies to pick up dog tags and deposit your stash at the objective to earn points for your team. First team to reach the score limit wins.

Knife Fight 3v3 3v3 Gunfight with rotating randomized loadouts featuring Blueprint versions of the Machete, Wakizashi, Sledgehammer, E-Tool, and Knife. First team to win six rounds wins the match.

Combined Arms Moshpit New Quick Play playlist featuring Combined Arms: Hardpoint, Combined Arms: Domination, and Combined Arms: Assault.



Featured Playlists

Stockpile [NEW]

Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit (also available in Hardcore)

Gun Game

Nuketown 24/7

Gunfight

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

LEAGUE PLAY

Modes/Maps

CDL Hardpoint Added Apocalypse to CDL Hardpoint map rotation. Removed Crossroads Strike from CDL Hardpoint map rotation.

CDL Search and Destroy Added Express to CDL Search and Destroy map rotation. Removed Garrison from CDL Search and Destroy map rotation.



ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)

The new playlists and everything in the above patch notes are available right now. Treyarch has yet to say when Sanitorium will be added to the Outbreak roster, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything.

[Source: Treyarch]