Game development is already a difficult and uncertain process without a pandemic forcing remote development and causing a number of other roadblocks. We’ve gotten used to next-generation titles getting pushed back, and Gotham Knights is the latest. Gotham Knights has been delayed to 2022 to give the development team at more time to “deliver the best possible experience for players.” The news was announced via a Twitter post, with the familiar text-via-image that many game fans have come to associate with game delays.

The image text says:

Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022. We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Montreal, and was one of two DC Universe games announced last year. Gotham Knights is an all-new game that isn’t a part of the Arkham-verse, while Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad takes place in the longstanding Batman universe of the Arkham games. WB Montreal had previously made Arkham Origins.

The delay post doesn’t specifically talk about any difficulties or roadblocks that the team has encountered, but its the latest in long streak of games getting pushed back thanks to the pandemic and adjusting timelines while trying to develop a game with a team that is entirely remote.

Gotham Knights didn’t previously have a solid release date—just a vague 2021—and this delay could put it at any time in 2022. However, WB Montreal does say they are excited to showcase the game “in the coming months,” so we can probably expect to see something during the smattering of summer events that developers are holding.

Gotham Knights puts you in control of the Bat-family—Robin, Nightwing, Batwoman, and Red Hood—following the death of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Much of its story is obviously shrouded in secrecy, though it will involve the Court of Owls. Perhaps we’ll get a better look later this year. We know for certain that it is not a games-as-a-service title, and will have its own self-contained story. It also features a wholly redesigned combat system to make the characters feel unique.

What do you think of the Gotham Knights delay? Did you expect it to get pushed? Throw a batarang through the mess of ads below to reach the comments and let us know.