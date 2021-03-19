Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that its action role-playing game Scarlet Nexus will release on June 25th for the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

The standard version will cost $59.99 across both generations and there will be a $79.99 digital deluxe edition, which will include the following content:

The full game

Battle attire set “Red”

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Additional attachment “The Others”

Preorders are live now, with the following bonuses on offer:

Special battle attire set “Audio”

Additional attachment “Face Vision: Seal”

Additional attachment “Dream Catcher”

Additional attachment set “Shoulder Baki (11)”

In addition to the above, a Sunrise-produced Scarlet Nexus anime series will air sometime this summer. An official overview is as follows:

Link your minds, unlock the future. In 2020 of the solar calendar, grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito enlists, bravely withstanding the training. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane’s dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

As for the game, the story is set in a futuristic Japanese landscape, where a hormone that grants people extra sensory abilities is discovered in the human brain. Just as this discovery changes the world as we know it, deranged mutants with “a hunger for human brains” attack the planet. Now, humans must utilize their extra sensory powers to fight off the threat.

Check out a new trailer below.