A Hat in Time, the love letter to classic 3D platformers, will get both the Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC chapters on PS4 and Xbox One on March 31st, along with PS5 enhancements that will make increase the frame rate up to 60 fps on the next-gen consoles.

CONSOLE DLC UPDATE

The Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC will be available on March 31st at 11am PT/6pm GMT for PlayStation and Xbox players! In addition, with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 you’ll be able to play up to 60fps! Thank you for your patience and please enjoy! — A HAT IN TIME | Gears for Breakfast (@HatInTime) March 22, 2021

The 2017 game has seen a few scattered updates on consoles since its initial release, but this is the first time the Steam and Switch exclusive DLC will finally make its way to the PS4 and Xbox One. Releasing for just $4.99 each, the DLC chapters include a ton of new content for players who want more of A Hat in Time’s platforming goodness. Seal the Deal was first released in 2018, with Nyakuza Metro following in 2019. In 2020, developer Gears for Breakfast said they were working to bring the DLC to PS4 and Xbox One.

Here’s everything each DLC chapter comes with, according to the notes on the Steam pages. It’s unclear if the console releases will vary in any way. It’s also unknown if they will add trophies, though the Steam release had six new achievements for Seal the Deal and eight for Nyakuza Metro. The Trophies haven’t showed up on the PSN yet.

A Hat in Time Seal the Deal DLC

An all-new chapter: The Arctic Cruise The Arctic Cruise requires 35 Time Pieces to access.

A new incredibly difficult mode: Death Wish Death Wish requires 27 Time Pieces to access. Death Wish is exceptionally, brutally difficult. Please take this into account when considering this downloadable content.

Local split-screen co-op (free for everyone)

Six new Time Rifts

A ton of outfits, flairs, dyes, and camera filters

A Hat in Time Nyakuza Metro DLC

Nyakuza Metro introduces an all-new chapter with 10 new Time Pieces, a new sticker system, new flairs, new dyes, a new weapon, a new purple Time Rift and more!

10 New Time Pieces!

Stickers! Stickers can be attached to your weapon, used with the Camera Badge, or as emotes!

A new weapon: The Baseball Bat!

A new Purple Time Rift: Rumbi Factory!

New flairs, including the Nyakuza Mask, Burger Cap, Artistic Vision, and more!

2 new camera filters!

3 new badges!

Over 20 new dyes, including Wireframe, Pizza Time and more!

We adored A Hat in Time when it released in 2017, giving it high marks in our own review as much more than just a Mario clone. It’s surprising to see a game that’s not a live-service title getting support nearly four years later, but the release of these DLC chapters should be welcome for any console players looking to play just a little bit more.