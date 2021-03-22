The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released last week, bringing new game modes, playlists, and League Play maps. One of the other things it unintentionally added was the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow. After realising they’d released it too early, Treyarch removed the weapon and its associated challenges, but not before players had made progress in the latter. Now Activision has announced a compromise for those upset that their time and progress had been wasted, a solution that should appease everybody affected.

The weapon hadn’t been mentioned in the update’s patch notes. Despite not being playable in Call of Duty: Warzone, the R1 Shadowhunter was available in a bundle on the Warzone Store for 1200 COD Points. The weapon could be used in Black Ops Cold War, though, and there was even a challenge in that game to unlock the base version of the weapon upon its completion. All players had to do was use a weapon with no attachments to get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 separate games.

Some players had managed to unlock the weapon before Treyarch realised their mistake. Because the weapon had been released too early, the developer pulled it from the store and removed its associated challenges. Those who had purchased the bundle were given refunds, and Activision promised the bundle and challenges would reappear at a later date. At the time, Treyarch’s Community Manager Josh Torres revealed those who unlocked the weapon through the challenge were fresh out of luck, with progress not carrying over. The weapon and its progress would be completely reset, and this understandably upset quite a few players.

To appease those upset players, Activision has come up with a compromise. Those who unlocked the weapon would have their progress set to 14/15 match completions “due to technical limitations with player inventories”. This gives players a fairly easy ride to getting the weapon again while not causing any in-game issues. Once unlocked again, all camo progress will have been retained. Those who hadn’t managed to unlock the weapon but were making progress in the challenge will find their progress has also been retained in full.

There’s no word on when the weapon and its challenges will reappear, but with the middle of Season Two just around the corner, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3)]