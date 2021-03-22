Square Enix has released an extended trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, showcasing PlayStation 5 specific features. Without further ado, check out the 5-minute video below.

It goes without saying that FFVII Remake Intergrade will be visually enhanced for the PS5. Enhancements include improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players will be able to switch between Graphics and Performance Modes. The former prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics whereas the latter prioritizes 60 frames-per-second. The Photo Mode will be fully customizable and the DualSense’s haptic feedback will be integrated into the game.

In addition to the above, PS5 players will get a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character.

“In the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland,” reads a description accompanying the trailer. “Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed.”

Worth noting that FFVII Remake Intergrade will only offer a taste of what the developer is capable of when it comes to the PS5. Earlier this month, director Tetsuya Nomura said that players will have to wait for Part 2 to experience the PS5 and DualSense’s full suite of features integrated into the game.

“In terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch,” he told Famitsu.

FFVII Remake Intergrade will release on June 10th.