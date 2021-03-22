Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse‘s open beta will begin on April 7th, 11 pm PT/April 8th, 2 am ET. The test will take place on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Those who want to try out the beta on the PS5 will be able to do so via backwards compatibility. Regardless of your platform, you must have your Capcom ID linked to your console.

As far as the beta’s content is concerned, Capcom didn’t share any details except the following:

This beta test will test the game’s system, balance, and servers.

Unexpected maintenance may occur.

If you have downloaded the closed beta test version of the game then you will not need to re-download the game for the open beta test.

We’ll update our readers when more information becomes available.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be free with your purchase of Resident Evil Village when it comes out on May 7th. An official overview is as follows:

In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person deathmatch battles. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons. Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to take down even more powerful enemies! When your character is taken out, their body transforms into a powerful bioweapon which can be used against other players. Pick up multiple Virus Capsules to transform into even stronger bioweapons. Getting revenge with a bioweapon is also a great chance for more points!

[Source: Capcom]