Bokeh Game Studio is hard at work making a new horror title that isn’t due to be released until 2023. Unsurprisingly, we’ve seen and heard very little about the title so far, but at least we now have a single concept art image to peruse for clues.

The image contains a lot of subtle potential clues for those who dig a bit deeper. There’s the images of many creatures, including snakes, moths, flies, a spider, and the unmissable creature taking centre stage that’s seemingly a combination of human, deer, eagle, moth and fly. Then there’s a lone aeroplane, crossed katanas, orbiting planets, the seemingly ruined buildings in the background, a mysterious 5N1987A code, and a plethora of isometric shapes. We’re intrigued to see what you make of it all.

The studio’s founders, Keiichiro Toyama, Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura, are no strangers to mystery. The trio have worked together previously on the Siren games, while Toyama is best known as the creator of the Silent Hill franchise. When Toyama left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan to help establish Bokeh, he stated it was to make “games built from ideas with originality“, especially as he likes making games with “odd concepts” that “leave a trace.” The game has been inspired by comic books and “dark, death” themes, and the artwork certainly seems to draw on the latter. While the title will be horror-themed, it won’t be a pure horror experience even if it will be “quite dark“. Instead it will be “a broader entertainment experience” with a world view, battles and action-adventure story elements.

Bokeh is determined to keep their upcoming title under wraps for now, especially as it’s in the very early stages of development. Production is due to ramp up this year although the game won’t be released until 2023 at the earliest. The game is aiming for PC first but will also appear on as many consoles as possible.