Media Molecule‘s studio director, Siobhan Reddy, will receive a BAFTA fellowship at this year’s BAFTA Games Awards. This is the highest accolade the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards individuals, only a handful of whom have received the fellowship since 1971. Past recipients include Shigeru Miyamoto and Hideo Kojima.

According to a press release, Reddy is receiving the award for “creating innovative, genre-bending entertainment, and a community of creative collaborators” while fostering an inclusive environment.

“A strong advocate for diversity, equality, and inclusion, Siobhan believes that the games industry should be a place for all, as it’s the quintessential medium of our time,” BAFTA added. “Siobhan receives the BAFTA fellowship in recognition of her pioneering work on advocacy for diversity, inclusion, and creative and collaborative working culture.”

“I am so incredibly honored and moved to receive the BAFTA Fellowship Award,” Reddy said in a statement. “I have been privileged throughout my life and career with incredible support and encouragement. I sincerely hope that my story, voice, and support can be useful to others within the games industry. There is still so much to do, the Fellowship provides further motivation for me, and is real encouragement for all of us to care even more about inclusivity, diversity and building a work culture that celebrates creativity.”

BAFTA Chief Executive, Amanda Berry, praised Reddy’s work in a separate statement, crediting her for “championing games as an art form and inspiring the next generation of diverse and creative minds.”

BAFTA Games Awards 2021 will take place on Thursday, March 25th, in form of a virtual ceremony.