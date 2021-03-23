Those who haven’t yet tried Watch Dogs: Legion can do so for free thanks to a free trial weekend beginning on Thursday, March 25. Players who’ve already purchased the game can instead make use of this week’s update, which introduces the first Tactical Op for the game’s online mode.

To make the most of the weekend, players will be able to pre-load the game beginning at 12 PM EDT tomorrow, March 24, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Once the trial period begins, players will get access to the online and single-player modes. This includes all of the open-world activities like bareknuckle fights, and the campaign as far as the Skye Larsen mission. Of the game’s eight boroughs, four will be open for players to explore including the City of London and Lambeth.

The trial will run until 10 AM EDT on March 29. Those who then decide they want to purchase the full version of the game will be able to continue their progress from where they left off as long as they play on the same platform as the trial. Both the standard and Ultimate Editions of the title will be discounted by 50% from March 24 until March 31, while the season pass will be discounted by 25% during the same period.

Meanwhile, today’s update introduces the delayed first Tactical Op, Leader of the Pack, for the new online mode. A team of four players teams up with a whistle-blower to stop the use of next-level hive-mind based AI from being used in Urban Drone Warfare. This is just the start of the new content for the game’s online mode, though. At the end of May, two new PvP modes will be introduced — Extraction and Invasion — as well as the second Tactical Op called Project Omni. The latter tasks DedSec with infiltrating a secret project and investigating how Optik devices are negatively affecting the brains of those that use them.

Season Pass owners will also get a program of content over the next few months. At the end of April, new playable hero Mina will arrive alongside a new mission. She can use mind control on people thanks to transhuman experiments she’s been subjected to. Two months later at the end of June, Aiden Pearce and Wrench will be introduced alongside the Bloodline storyline. Finally, the fourth new playable hero, Assassin’s Creed‘s Darcy, will arrive in August with more missions.

As well as the new Tactical Op, there’s a plethora of bug fixes and gameplay improvements in today’s Update 3.25 that you can check out in the patch notes below.

Watch Dogs: Legion Update 3.25 Patch Notes

Global

Additional fixes for the missing masks players had reporting after TU3.0. Masks should be available in the wardrobe after the update is live.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Recruit an Operative” objective to not correctly update during the Online Mode onboarding mission, causing players to be unable to complete the mission.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from recruiting an additional operative with a “Team is full” message during the Online Mode onboarding mission, making it impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue that would allow enemy NPCs to target and shoot players through the floor.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when trying to join another Spiderbot Arena match after finishing a match and joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to lose control over the camera after joining a new Spiderbot Arena match when joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the text chat to not properly work on PlayStation systems. Text chat has been re-enabled.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the PlayStation 4 backwards compatible version of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when leaving a Spiderbot Arena match and joining a public free roam session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when disconnecting from a Spiderbot Arena match.

Fixed an issue that caused the Text To Voice Chat option to not work.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during combat or while driving.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums]