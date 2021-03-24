THQ Nordic has unveiled Ashborne Games – a new Czech development studio working on a brand new IP.

In a press release, the publisher said that Ashborne Games comprises of industry veterans who have worked on the Arma and Mafia franchises, and games like Silent Hill: Downpour. The team’s upcoming title is a strategy role-playing game.

“Ashborne Games is now focused on laying the groundwork for a brand-new Strategy/RPG IP while simultaneously supporting Comanche in its early access phase, along with the game preview,” reads the press release. “Our focus and passion lie in strategy and RPG games. Our goal as a team is to create an authentic gaming experience with sophisticated systems that encourage repeated playthroughs. We believe that’s something that’s really missing on the market.”

Ashborne Games already has 38 team members and has plans to expand its workforce.

“Using Unreal Engine 4’s engine advantages and the team’s expertise, the studio has ambitions to grow and expand the scope of the Strategy and RPG genre,” added THQ Nordic.

THQ Nordic’s parent company, Embracer Group, has been aggressively expanding. It recently acquired Gearbox Software for $1.3 billion, and raised an additional billion dollars for more acquisitions.

“We are delighted that the interest in Embracer Group has proven to be outstanding among both Swedish and international institutional investors,” Embracer Group CEO and Co-founder, Lars Wingefors, said. “This capital injection enables us to continue our strategy in welcoming more new great companies to the group.”

Embracer Group currently owns a whopping 59 studios and over 220 IPs.