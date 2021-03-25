Back 4 Blood Delayed Until October, Open Beta Coming This Summer

Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood was originally due to be released in June, but that’s no longer the case. The developer has revealed they need more time to polish the game and it will now be released in October. The good news is there will be an open beta arriving in the summer for players to try the game out before they buy.

The title is now due to be released on October 12, just under four months after its original release date of June 22. The full statement reads:

Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.

The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead was originally revealed in March 2019 when it was in the early stages of development. The title wasn’t fully unveiled until The Game Awards 2020, though, where we saw the first glimpse of the four-player co-op experience in a teaser trailer. The players’ cleaner characters are tasked with making their own safe areas in a zombie and Ridden-infected world. The prevent the game from being a Left 4 Dead clone, there’s the addition of a card system that adds modifiers to each mission and gives players bonuses so they can counteract those modifiers as effectively as possible. Players will get to try this out before the game releases through the aforementioned open beta in the summer, although there are no more details on this at the moment.

Back 4 Blood is the closest players will get to Left 4 Dead 3 as Valve has repeatedly stated the game is not in development and hasn’t been for years. The title is now releasing on October 12 and the developer will continue to support it for many years to come with a live-service approach to new content.

[Source: Twitter]