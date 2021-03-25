Outriders is due to be released in a week’s time and the trophy list has appeared on TrueTrophies, showing the Platinum trophy could take a bit of grinding to unlock. With the overwhelming success of the game’s demo and the feedback they’ve received from players, Square Enix also explains what changes they’ll be making for the game’s full release.

The trophies look like they’re going to take a bit of time to unlock. Players have to complete all side quests, kill several thousand enemies, unlock more than 100 weapon/armor mods, dismantle and sell hundreds of items, fill many journal pages and reach a high Accolade level. There are some story-related trophies too, so be aware that the full list of 44 trophies does include some spoilers.

Outriders Trophy List

Outriders Platinum Trophy

“The Vanguard of Humanity” – Obtain all Trophies.

Outriders Gold Trophies

One Last Chance – Bring down the Drop Pods.

– Bring down the Drop Pods. Squaretasking – Complete all side quests.

– Complete all side quests. Gravedigger’s BFF – Kill 7500 enemies.

– Kill 7500 enemies. Been Everywhere, Done It All – Reach Accolade level 20.

Outriders Silver Trophies

One Way Ride – Prepare your truck to enter the Forest.

– Prepare your truck to enter the Forest. Multitasking – Complete 25 side quests.

– Complete 25 side quests. Leave Humanity Behind – Reach character level 30.

– Reach character level 30. Inventor’s Almanac – Unlock 125 unique weapon and armor mods for crafting.

– Unlock 125 unique weapon and armor mods for crafting. Legacy of Enoch – Equip a character with epic or legendary items only.

– Equip a character with epic or legendary items only. One for the Books – Fill in 300 journal pages.

– Fill in 300 journal pages. Outrider, First Class – Complete all class-related Accolades for any class.

Outriders Bronze Trophies

Awoken to a Nightmare – Awake to the new, dark era of Enoch’s history.

– Awake to the new, dark era of Enoch’s history. In Rode a Hero – Kill Gauss at the Solar Tower.

– Kill Gauss at the Solar Tower. Wavelengths and Wishes – Uncover the direction of the signal’s source.

– Uncover the direction of the signal’s source. Malpractice – Put an end to Scurlock.

– Put an end to Scurlock. Breaking the Seal – Open the Gate leading out of the Forest.

– Open the Gate leading out of the Forest. Fatherhood Ain’t Easy, Boss – Defeat Yagak in Utargak.

– Defeat Yagak in Utargak. Descent to Fury – Unravel the Ferals’ origins.

– Unravel the Ferals’ origins. Patron of the Past – Complete the Historian questline.

– Complete the Historian questline. Hand of Death – Complete the Wanted questline.

– Complete the Wanted questline. Big Game Hunter – Complete the Hunter questline.

– Complete the Hunter questline. The Burdens We Bear – Complete “The Outrider’s Legacy”.

– Complete “The Outrider’s Legacy”. Urgent Task – Complete a side quest.

– Complete a side quest. Overtime at the Morgue – Kill 3500 enemies.

– Kill 3500 enemies. Snap of the Fingers – Deal a total of 1,000,000 damage.

– Deal a total of 1,000,000 damage. Misfortune Loves Company – Kill 10 enemies with no more than 2 seconds between each kill.

– Kill 10 enemies with no more than 2 seconds between each kill. Coup de Grâce – Kill an enemy afflicted with at least 4 different status effects.



Clash of the Altered – Kill 5 Elites using skills only.

– Kill 5 Elites using skills only. Hitting the Jackpot – Kill 1000 enemies in Expeditions.

– Kill 1000 enemies in Expeditions. Ace in the Hole – Use a skill enhanced by 4 different mods.

– Use a skill enhanced by 4 different mods. Fistbump – Kill a total of 50 enemies with any Melee skill.

– Kill a total of 50 enemies with any Melee skill. Fortune Favors the Bold – Reach character level 10.

– Reach character level 10. A Gathering Storm – Unlock a class tree node.

– Unlock a class tree node. Surpassing the Tempest – Master a branch of the class tree for any class.

– Master a branch of the class tree for any class. Hard Bargainer – Sell 300 items.

– Sell 300 items. One Man’s Junk… – Dismantle 300 items.

– Dismantle 300 items. True Potential – Use crafting to improve the rarity of 15 items.

– Use crafting to improve the rarity of 15 items. Extreme Engineering – Use crafting to replace 10 item mods.

– Use crafting to replace 10 item mods. Spoils of War – Equip a legendary item.

– Equip a legendary item. Prospector – Mine ore from a deposit 30 times.

– Mine ore from a deposit 30 times. Knowledge is Power – Fill in 150 journal pages.

– Fill in 150 journal pages. Classy – Complete the highest tier of 4 class-related Accolades for any class.

– Complete the highest tier of 4 class-related Accolades for any class. Been There, Done That… – Reach Accolade level 10.

The game’s demo has been extremely successful, downloaded by over two million players who clocked up more than 9.5 million hours of playtime between them. While Square Enix had already outline changes to loot and the measures People Can Fly are taking to separate cheaters from the main playing pool, they’ve also given a brief overview of the other changes they’ll be making in the game’s day one patch. This patch may already be integrated into the pre-loading process before launch, but may acquire an additional download if not.

Outriders Day One Patch Notes

Many bug fixes and improvements, with a particular focus on the latter sections of the game.

Performance improvements for pacing/stuttering that was observed during the demo

Camera Smoothing improvements for cutscenes and dialogues. This should reduce the camera shake that some players are struggling with

Cutscenes/dialogues frame rate improvements PC cutscenes will have the option to choose from 30, 60, 90 and 120fps Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 cutscenes will be locked to 60fps Xbox One and PlayStation 4 cutscenes will remain locked to 30fps



There are other bugs that have arisen from the demo that the developer intends to fix too, but these will be in a later patch. These include:

Controller adjustment options such as deadzone adjustment, acceleration settings and legacy layouts.

Loading Time Improvements for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles

Further Performance Improvements for Co-op games

Crossplay friends list and invite system across all platforms. This will require you to be using a Square Enix Members account.

Bug fixes including, for example: Lore collectibles bugging out on second characters

This list will continue to be built out as we progress through launch

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players can pre-load the game 48 hours before its launch on April 1. The game will then be unlocked for play at midnight in your specific region, although in the US this means the game will be unlocked at midnight EDT April 1st for everyone.

[Source: TrueTrophies, Reddit]