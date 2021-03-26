With a record 13 nominations, The Last of Us Part II was poised to win a few BAFTAs this year. Ultimately, the Naughty Dog title took home three awards: fan-voted Game of the Year, Best Animation, and Best Performer in a Leading Role for Laura Bailey as Abby.

Elsewhere, Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales won the Best Music category and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima won Audio Achievement. The night’s big winner was Supergiant Games’ Hades, which won Best Game and four other awards.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Game – Hades

– Hades British Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Animation – The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Artistic Achievement – Hades

Hades Audio Achievement – Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Debut Game – Carrion

Carrion Evolving Game – Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves Family Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Game Beyond Entertainment – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Game Design – Hades

Hades Multiplayer Game – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Music – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Narrative – Hades

Hades Original Property – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Performer in a Leading Role – Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 Performer in a Supporting Role – Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades EE Game of the Year (Voted by the Public) – The Last of Us Part 2

As previously announced, Media Molecule director Siobhan Reddy walked away with BAFTA’s coveted fellowship for “creating innovative, genre-bending entertainment, and a community of creative collaborators” while fostering an inclusive environment. She has been lauded for being “a strong advocate for diversity, equality, and inclusion.”

Any surprises for our readers in this list?