Veteran Assassin’s Creed Writer Darby McDevitt Leaves Ubisoft After 10 Years

assassins creed compilation

Veteran Assassin’s Creed writer Darby McDevitt has announced his departure from Ubisoft after more than a decade of service. McDevitt announced the news on Twitter, but didn’t give a reason for his resignation or reveal what he plans to do next.

McDevitt served as narrative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and as writer on Assassin’s Cred Origins. He was the lead script writer on Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. McDevitt also wrote the script for the 2011 film Assassin’s Creed Embers and 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. In addition to this, he worked on the iOS title Assassin’s Creed Recollection.

We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.