Hi-Rez Studios has announced that its free-to-play multiplayer shooter Rogue Company will release on the PlayStation 5 on Tuesday, March 30th.

The game will support 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second as well as 4K at 120 fps, and will utilize improved visuals. PS4 players will be able to carry their progress over.

We’re excited to announce that Rogue Company is coming to @PlayStation 5 on March 30! Launching with a 4K resolution mode running at 60 FPS utilizing improved visuals and a 4K resolution mode running at 120 FPS – next generation operations are ready for our #PS5 players. pic.twitter.com/eXvBt5p4H7 — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) March 26, 2021

An official overview of Rogue Company is as follows:

Welcome to Rogue Company, the most elite group of mercenaries in the world! Choose your Rogue and dominate the competition with guns, gear, and guts. Rogue Company is a top-secret syndicate of elite mercenaries around the globe. To most of the world, the elusive mercenaries are a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions. As a Rogue Company mercenary, players will grab their weapon of choice and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various player-versus-player game modes. Group up with friends and dominate the competition. Rogue Company will feature cross-play across all platforms.

Rogue Company is also available on the Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

Have any of our readers been playing Rogue Company? Share your thoughts with us below.