Ratchet & Clank Will be Playable in 60FPS on PS5 After an April Update

Insomniac Games’ 2016 title Ratchet & Clank will be the latest PS4 game to receive a patch to enhance it for play on a PS5 console. The developer has confirmed the game will receive an update in April so it will run at 60FPS while played using backwards compatibility on a PlayStation 5.

There’s no word on when exactly the update will arrive next month, but it will only be available for PlayStation 5. Players calling for the same patch to be released on PS4 will be disappointed. Insomniac confirmed that 60FPS isn’t possible on the PS4 as the game needs the horsepower of the PS5 to cope with the game’s demands at that frame rate.

The game is currently free to download as part of this year’s Play At Home scheme. You only have a couple of days left to claim it, though, as the offer expires at 8pm PT on March 31. Once you have claimed the game and added it to your library, it is yours to keep forever. Games aren’t the only thing included in the Play At Home initiative; beginning four days ago on March 25, new subscribers to the anime-focused Funimation or Wakanim service can use the free 14-day trial and get an additional 90 days of free subscription on top of that. The offer will last until April 22.

A day later on March 26, nine more titles became available for free download during Play At Home. These included Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro-Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR), Moss (PSVR), Thumper (PSVR), and Paper Beast (PSVR). These nine titles are all available to download for free until 8pm PT on April 22. On April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition with the game and all of its DLC will be available for download for free. This will be available until 8pm PT on May 14. Sony has also hinted that more games may be offered free in the future.

