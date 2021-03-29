The parent company of Avalanche Studios and Raw Fury, Nordisk Games, has announced that it has acquired a minority ownership stake in Until Dawn and Dark Pictures developer, Supermassive Games.

In a press release, Nordisk said that it now holds 30.7 percent ownership of Supermassive, making this its first foray into the UK. Supermassive is the ninth game studio Nordisk has invested in.

In a press release, Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels said that Nordisk’s investment will help deliver “beautiful games with stories that emotionally engage.”

“We are delighted to have Nordisk Games alongside Supermassive for what we are sure will be very exciting times ahead,” added Samuels. “From the moment Joe (Samuels) and I met with Martin (Walfisz) and Mikkel (Weider), we were convinced that Nordisk would be great partners for us, and we feel privileged to welcome Nordisk Games’ expertise to our Board.”

“What impressed us about the team at Supermassive – beyond their obvious talent and creativity – was their openness to collaboration and their vision for building the best possible narrative games,” said Nordisk Games’ Mikkel Weider. “In our opinion, there are few studios better at creating rich, narrative-driven games, built around unique stories and IPs. It’s a great opportunity for us, and we can’t wait to work alongside Pete, Joe, and the whole Supermassive team as they develop more incredible games in their unique style.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will release this year for current and last-gen platforms. It will be the third game in a series of eight.

[Source: Nordisk]