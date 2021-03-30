IO Interactive has launched a free Hitman 3 Starter Pack today, March 30. Those who don’t own the game can download the pack and gain permanent access to the ICA Facility. As time goes on, players will also get free access to other locations from the three games for a limited period of time.

The Starter Pack will launch with access to three locations. The first of those is the permanent ICA Facility, and as players make their way through and complete challenges, they’ll earn XP, items, and outfits that will be carried into the full game when players decide to purchase it. Dubai is the first Hitman 3 location to make a temporary appearance for free. Players will be able to skydive onto the tallest skyscraper in the world and eliminate two targets until April 5. Finally, the first mission of Hitman 2 is available for an unspecified amount of time. The ‘Nightcall’ mission takes place in Hawkes Bay in New Zealand where Agent 47 needs to gain access to a beach house with a lot of security.

The developer will also be releasing more content into the Starter Pack for a limited time, including other locations and even Elusive Contracts. Anything that appears in the Starter Pack as free content will also be available in the full game, meaning Hitman 3 players can get access to the Hawkes Bay location right now even if they don’t own Hitman 2. Locations from Hitman and Hitman 2 can also be imported into the Starter Pack beginning on March 31. Any progress made in these locations from the previous games can be imported using the Progress Carryover site, although players will need to have launched the game at least once to be able to use it.

[Source: IO Interactive]