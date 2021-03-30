PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 30, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games – March 25th, 2021

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Broken Memories $13.99

Animal Doctor $19.99

Arcade Archives SWIMMER $7.99

BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Baseball – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure $19.99

Black Legend $29.99

Bladed Fury $19.99

C14 Dating PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Cooking Mama: Cookstar $39.99

DARQ Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 $19.99

DOOM 3: VR Edition $19.99

Deadly Apparition Starter Pack PS5 $4.99

Die With Glory $6.99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PS4 & PS5 $39.99

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale $19.99

Evil Inside PS5 $12.99

Golden Force $19.99

Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition $14.99

HITMAN 3 – Free Starter Pack PS4 & PS5 Free

Hellbreachers PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition $69.99

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition PS5 $69.99

I Saw Black Clouds $12.99

In rays of the Light $7.99

In rays of the Light PS5 $7.99

It Takes Two – Friend’s Pass PS4 & PS5 Free

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition $34.99

Kaze and the Wild Masks $29.99

Love Live! School Idol Festival ~after school ACTIVITY~ Wai-Wai!Home Meeting!! Free

Mahluk: Dark Demon $7.99

Mine My Mind $4.99

Narita Boy $24.99

Neon Drive $9.99

One Escape PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Paradise Lost $14.99

Retro Classix: Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja $4.99

Rogue Company Free

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition PS5 $24.99

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition PS5 $49.99

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass PS5 $24.99

Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition – PS4 & PS5 $64.99

Spacebase Startopia – PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition PS5 $49.99

Tinker Racers $4.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $49.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle PS4 & PS5 $49.99

UnderMine $19.99

Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle $32.99

Next Page: European Update »