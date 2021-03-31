Yesterday’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 5 update came with “realistic muscle deformation” in select suits. In the official patch notes, Insomniac Games noted that it added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride, and Advanced Tech Suits. When intrigued fans quizzed the studio about this change, Lead Character Technical Director Josh DiCarlo wrote:

We’ve fully simulated the entire character from the inside-out, using techniques previously only available in film. Every deformation that you see on the surface of the costume is the result of muscle and cloth simulation. — Josh DiCarlo (@thejoshdicarlo) March 30, 2021

For those asking about @insomniacgames new physically-based muscle and costume deformations in #MilesMoralesPS5, best experienced in motion, but here are a few side-by-side photomode grabs, illustrating before & after muscle and costume simulation. pic.twitter.com/UvfWG7oM5h — Josh DiCarlo (@thejoshdicarlo) March 30, 2021

ZivaRT uses machine learning to achieve “nearly film-quality” deformation in real time. According to the software manufacturer, a machine learning model is fed high-quality mesh shapes and poses, and then trained to deform and skin the mesh.

“We have a highly detailed and anatomically accurate skeleton, muscle, and fat/skin system fitted inside Miles, along with costumes that have varying material properties (cloth, rubber, etc.), which are all simulated together to produce final per-frame deformations,” DiCarlo told a follower. “We have brilliant engineers working with brilliant engineers. We’re running as fast as the non-physically based version and did not require any adjustments to the graphical settings.”

Yesterday’s Miles Morales update also improved stability and addressed the following issues:

Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay

Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render

Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park

Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark

