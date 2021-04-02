TT Games has announced LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will no longer be releasing in the spring as they need more time with the game. They didn’t give a new release window but did say we would get an update as soon as possible.

This isn’t the first delay for the game. Originally due to hit PlayStation 4 in 2020, the game was delayed until 2021 while TT Games added a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version. The full statement reads:

All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it. We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.

The events of the nine films from the three Star Wars trilogies will be included in the game, and players can take on those films in any order. The game will recreate events like the start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis, or taking on the Imperial’s ground forces while behind the controls of an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth. There’ll also be plenty of side missions to occupy players away from the main events. The huge amount of source material will mean players have access to the biggest with around 300 playable characters, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, and BB-8 as heroes, and Darth Vader and Kylo Ren as villains. Other confirmed characters include Yaddle, a Wampa, and everyone’s favorite Anzellan, Babu Frik.

Despite featuring a new game engine, or at least an engine new to the LEGO franchise, the PS5 version of the game will not include many new-gen features. The SSD will allow for faster loading times, of course, but there won’t be DualSense haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, ray tracing, or 3D audio support at launch. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know when that launch will be.

[Source: Twitter]