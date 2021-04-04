When Oddworld: Soulstorm releases next week, it will offer a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for PlayStation 4 players. Those who are already going to be playing on PlayStation 5 will be able to benefit from game help through the console’s Activity Card functionality too.

The game will be released digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on April 6. Those who buy the game on PS4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. However, PS5 players will not get a free PS4 version of the game because it will be offered for free as part of PlayStation Plus between April 6 and May 3. This will also apply to those who choose to wait until July 6 to purchase either the standard edition or Collector’s Oddition at retail; those who purchase the game on PS4 will get a free digital copy of the PS5 version, but PS5 players will not be eligible for a free PS4 version.

The game will also offer help through Activity Cards according to Gematsu. This will include hints, tips, and walkthrough videos for “the specific area of the game they are playing”. As usual, this will require a PlayStation Plus membership to use. The PS5 version will also offer improved graphics and 3D audio. The former will include a new camera system “capable of reflecting the scale of Abe against his epic journey“. DualSense Controller features include the ability to feel Abe’s heartbeat when he’s in “high alert and suspenseful” situations thanks to haptic feedback. Adaptive triggers will offer more resistance as Abe struggles.

Oddworld: Soulstorm follows on from the events of Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty. The reimagining of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus is considered to be the true second title in the quintology and has a story that diverges away from the original title. The new gameplay features include 2.9D environments, and the ability to loot items from bodies and the environment. The things Abe finds can be used to craft items for himself or his 1000 fellow Mudokans that he’ll rescue throughout the game, something he’ll need to do successfully if players are to complete the game’s trophy list.



[Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3), Gematsu]