The Sisters is a successful French comic book series that is about to spawn its own video game. The Sisters: Party of the Year will pit friends and/or family members against each other in a series of mini games when it arrives on PlayStation 4 in July.

Wendy is an independent and grumpy 12-year-old who’s just getting into make-up and boys. Her sister Marine idolises her but can’t help herself when it comes to irritating the hell out of her sister. Wendy decides she wants to hold a house party to celebrate the end of the year, but Marine steals the idea before Wendy can ask for her parents’ permission. As their parents will only let one party happen, the sisters take on a range of challenges to decide who will get to organise it. The game’s adventure mode is suited for a single player where players choose one of the sisters and complete 24 challenges, 35 quests, and find all of the collectibles in the open world.

Mini games are always best played with multiple human players, so the multiplayer modes can accommodate up to four players where each picks one of 16 characters from the comic book series:

Challenges: play the mini-games you want with your friends!

Tournament: try to win the tournament by being the best at each round!

All or Nothing: play all the mini-games in a raw!

Around the world: take turns choosing your favorite mini-game!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The game is developed by Balio Studio, who has also released Titeuf Mega Party for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Publisher Microids has quite a background in casual titles, most recently announcing Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! for release in the fall. They’ll also be publishing the retail editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm in July. The Sisters: Party of the Year will be released on July 6th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at retail and digitally. A digital-only version will be available on PC and Xbox One too.

[Source: Microids]