IO Interactive has reiterated that its upcoming James Bond game won’t be based on any movie, and will be a “completely original story.”

Speaking to IGN, CEO Hakan Abrak said that crafting a brand new story was “really important” for the studio because it doesn’t like to work “mechanical.”

“It’s not just because it’s a big IP, or it’s a licensed game, and commercially this is interesting… It means nothing to us,” said Abrak. “We’ve taken a lot of non-commercial risks before. So, for us, it’s about… we need to feel it, deep inside. The passion needs to be there, so it was very important for us that it wasn’t a movie adaptation. So, it wasn’t a game about… a specific movie, where the story has already been told.”

According to Abrak, James Bond owner EON was fully on board with the suggestion of keeping the game separate from the movie series.

“So, we’re not only inspired by one movie, or games and whatnot,” Abrak continued. “We’re inspired by the whole thing, and just sucking things into us to make an original Bond, an original story, but that is absolutely true and recognizable in the values there is in Bond. I’m really looking forward to creating a new community that the gamers can call their own.”

IOI’s Project 007 has yet to receive an official title and a release window. The developer expects to double its workforce to deliver the game.

We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

[Source: IGN]