Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will offer “nearly identical” core gameplay on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the latter taking advantage of the console’s unique features.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, the developer revealed that players on both platforms will see the same action, the same number of NPCs, and the same amount of explosions on screen. To achieve this, the PS4 version will run at 30 frames-per-second whereas the PS5 version will run at 60 fps.

Speaking specifically about the PS5 version, Oddworld announced that Soulstorm will take advantage of the DualSense’s features.

“Another unique aspect to PS5 is the DualSense wireless controller, which brings new functions that we felt would further increase the player’s emotional connection to the characters,” wrote the studio. “For example, in times of danger you’ll feel the palpitations of Abe’s heartbeat increase with haptics and experience resistance from the adaptive triggers.” As previously announced, PS5 players will also be able to get help and use the console’s Activity Cards.

Last but not least, Oddworld offered a breakdown of Soulstorm‘s multiple endings.

Worst Ending – Save 80% of the Mudokons in 6 levels, or fewer.

– Save 80% of the Mudokons in 6 levels, or fewer. Bad Ending – Save 80% of Mudokons in 7 to 11 levels. Prepare for an explosive cinematic.

– Save 80% of Mudokons in 7 to 11 levels. Prepare for an explosive cinematic. Good Ending – Save 80% of Mudokons in 12 or more levels. This unlocks an additional cinematic and access to levels 16 and 17.

– Save 80% of Mudokons in 12 or more levels. This unlocks an additional cinematic and access to levels 16 and 17. Final Ending – Save 80% of Mudokons in all 17 levels. Sit back and enjoy the “newspaper cinematic.”

Oddworld: Soulstorm will release tomorrow. PS5 players will get the game as part of their PlayStation Plus subscription.

