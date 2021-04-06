Rebellion has announced that PlayStation Plus freebie Zombie Army 4: Dead War features PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades.
On the PS5, the game supports 4K at 60Hz and reduced loading times. The developer noted that with DRS enabled, image resolution may drop to ensure a smooth frame rate. The Xbox Series X comes with a 120Hz performance mode. It’s unclear why this feature isn’t available in the PS5 version and Rebellion didn’t provide a comment.
In addition to the above, Zombie Army 4 includes the following fixes and improvements:
– Balance changes have been applied to mission, Death Canal
– Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic
– New music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms
– Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area
– In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, ‘Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine’ objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area
– In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages
– On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell
– General bug fixing and improvements
April’s PS Plus games are now live. The lineup includes Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5) and Days Gone alongside Zombie Army 4: Dead War.
For more on Zombie Army 4: Dead War, check out PlayStation LifeStyle’s review. For the uninitiated, it’s a co-op adventure that allows up to four players to take on hordes upon hordes of zombie nazis.
[Source: Rebellion]