Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito has announed that NieR Replicant went gold “quite a while ago.” According to a translation of his tweet by Gematsu, free downloadable content for the game has also been approved, details of which will be revealed in due course.
Previously a Japan-only title, NieR Replicant is a prequel to Automata, and features upgraded visuals. An official overview of the story is as follows:
In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction.
A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world.
A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister.
A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity…
The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the Sealed verses.
Key features include:
- Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.
- Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.
- A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe.
- Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.
- Customize your character’s magic, skills, and weapons with the power of Words.
NieR Replicant will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23rd.
