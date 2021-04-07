After revealing Lady Dimitrescu’s unusual height, Capcom has revealed that the popular vampire lady’s shoe size is 44cm (17.3 inches).

During an interview with IGN, Art director Tomonori Takano laughingly said that he “intentionally made the character design a bit more extravagant” than previous titles but still didn’t foresee the reaction Lady Dimitrescu received.

“The game’s core concept of a village setting was decided in the early stages of development,” said director Morimasa Sato. “After that, we started thinking about the characters. In order to create an appealing village with a sense of place, the characters that live there are extremely important. For the main enemy characters, we thought about the area each one would be in and the kind of experience they could provide. The approach of starting with the characters and building an experience from there might feel similar to Resident Evil 4.”

Takano further said that Lady Dimitrescu’s design is actually a repurposed character model of Mia from Resident Evil 7, with an addition of a dress and a hat.

“I thought that this would be enough to give her a ghost-like quality, but we couldn’t make her feel scary,” he continued. “Then, we decided to make the character model much larger. That was the beginning of Lady Dimitrescu. I drew a piece of concept art in which she stoops down to get through a doorway. That’s when I felt that this was going to work out.”

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th for current and next-gen platforms.

