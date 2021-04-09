AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair Review

We’ve reviewed a number of the AndaSeat gaming chairs before, and they’ve all been excellent additions to gaming setups and home offices, depending on your needs. The latest is the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair, which immediately intrigued me because of its more reserved look overall. With a cloth covering and muted color scheme, this is less the usual “race car bed” of gaming chairs that most companies seem to release.

We opted to go for the grey one, but there are also blue and black options available. Setup is fairly simple, easy enough for one person to handle, but be warned, the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair is a heavy-duty piece of furniture with a steel frame, so it’s heavy. The box comes with everything you’ll need to piece it together, and I had mine ready to sit in within 20 minutes of tearing into the box.

The chair feels very sturdy overall, but I think AndaSeat outsources the 4D armrestss, which are the exact same arms that I’ve seen on a number of other brands’ gaming chairs. With their ability to move in four dimensions (height, in and out, back and forth, and twisting at an angle), they tend to be a bit wobbly and feel loose because of the 4D mechanisms. The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair is a big chair too (AndaSeat’s “Super King Size” variant), and even at 6’3″ with long arms, I had to adjust the armrests all the way in to comfortably rest my arms, and even now as I type this, my elbows are barely resting at the edges of the armrests.

Fortunately, that same rickety design doesn’t extend to anything else on the chair. The base, wheels, and mechanisms to raise, lower, rock, and recline the chair are all extremely sturdy. It’s just those off-the-shelf 4D armrests that feel shaky and loose.

The steel construction and high-density moulded foam make the sitting experience wonderful. The foam is soft and comfortable to sit on, and the high-density means it doesn’t feel too soft, like it’s collapsing beneath you. There’s a nice middle ground that makes it comfortable for a long day of work or even longer days of gaming. And should I want to kick back and take a nap? The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair can fully recline to 160 degrees, which is nearly vertical and might seem terrifying at first for an rolling office chair, but the base is designed in such a way to counterbalance the weight distribution (yay, physics!), which means you can utilize this chair both sitting upright for the day at work, kicked back a little bit for some relaxed gaming, or even fully reclined to catch some Zs. It even has a rocking function, so you can push off with your feet and gently rock the chair. It’s a feature I didn’t even realize I loved until I found myself absentmindedly doing it during the workday.

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair comes with two additional pillows/supports. One is the lower back support which fits nicely into the back of the seat and does a great job supporting my lumbar region when I actually remember to have decent posture. The neck pillow, on the other hand, becomes yet another wasted addition to a gaming chair. I’m not sure where the neck pillow idea originated, but in my opinion, none of them are good. This one sits on the back of my head nowhere near my neck, with no ability to lower it. And again, I’m 6’3″, so anyone shorter than me is going to have an even worse time. Instead of cradling my neck nicely, it pushes my head forward awkwardly. I wish that instead of following the usual “gaming chair formula” and including elements like the neck pillow that don’t work and no one uses, companies would work more to innovate these features. At $500, I don’t want to get a copy/paste design that looks good as a bullet point, but doesn’t work in practice.

Overall, the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair is a huge upgrade over my cheaper office chair, and over the past few weeks has improved the hours I spend behind my desk with a very comfortable design and materials. The less flashy and more “professional” design and color options appeal to a different crowd too. While the cloth seat will be harder to keep clean than a faux leather, I love the look of the grey cloth a lot, which doesn’t immediately scream “GAMER” in the most obnoxious way when somebody sees my office. The whole chair is exceptionally sturdy, save for the rickety 4D armrests that every gaming chair seems to go with these days. The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Premium Gaming Chair is pretty by-the-book as far as gaming chairs go these days, but it’s the recline and rocker functions that really set it apart for me and give it an edge.

