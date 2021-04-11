Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two has been voted Game of the Month by PlayStation Players in the monthly Players’ Choice poll hosted by the official PS Blog.

In the PS5 download charts for the month, It Takes Two claimed the third spot in Europe and the fourth spot in North America. Overall, the top charts on both the PS4 and PS5 were dominated by the usual suspects: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Grand Theft Auto V.

March 2021’s top downloads are as follows:

PS5 (Europe)

FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It Takes Two Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Assassin’s Creed Valhalla WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Moral Kombat 11 Demon’s Souls Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Watch Dogs: Legion NBA 2K21 Hitman 3 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Borderlands 3 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Yakuza: Like a Dragon

PS5 (US/Canada)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K21 It Takes Two Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Demon’s Souls FIFA 21 Watch Dogs: Legion Mortal Kombat 11 Madden NFL 21 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Hitman 3 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Immortals Fenyx Rising Yakuza: Like a Dragon Godfall Borderlands 3

