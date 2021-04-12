While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla still has plenty of life left in it, it doesn’t hurt to look towards the future. In an interview with The Gamer, the title’s Senior Writer Alain Mercieca did just that, delving into the destinations he’d like to explore in future games, including Brazil and South America’s storied history.

The Assassin’s Creed comics have featured characters from South America, while the games have briefly ventured into countries like Brazil and Chile. However, the area has never really been explored. Mercieca believes there is a lot more story that can be told from the continent’s rich history:

On a grander scale I do feel there is a rich tapestry of culture in South America that the brand has yet to explore fully. From the Incas to the Spanish Conquistadors, it is a very fascinating time. Though Black Flag did touch on some of it, I’m feeling more the Brazil region.

While far more unlikely to happen, the writer also had his sights on a much smaller location, namely the European island of Malta where they could create a story about a “niche group of warriors in a lost society on the island”. According to Mercieca, the ending of Valhalla “opens many new possibilities for the past and future characters of Assassin’s Creed“. The thing about the franchise is there are no limitations to where it can be taken. Any historical period can be open to exploration and the majority of countries have an interesting story to tell, although I’m not sure how well Assassin’s Creed Antarctica would go down with players.

Meanwhile, Valhalla is just getting started. The game’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will head to Ireland as Eivor tries to locate the members of a druidic cult. The expansion is the first of two to be included in the game’s season pass and it will be released on April 29. The Siege of Paris will follow in the summer. Players can also look forward to “other cool gifts” in the future due to the success of the free Godly Reward gift that thanked players for their support.

[Source: The Gamer]