Just one day before the Final Fantasy XIV PS5 beta is due to start, the trophy list for the next-gen version of the game has been unveiled. As revealed by Exophase, not only are there now trophies for the Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers expansions, the main game has a completely different and longer list of trophies compared to the PlayStation 4 version.

The base game has 53 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. Heavensward and Stormblood each have 13 trophies to add to the list, while Shadowbringers adds 12 trophies. In total, this means 91 trophies for players to unlock upon the game’s release, and notably there are no gold trophies included. There are spoilers in the list, so look away now if you don’t want to know.

Final Fantasy XIV PlayStation 5 Trophy List

Final Fantasy XIV Platinum Trophy

Warrior of Light – Obtain all trophies.

Final Fantasy XIV Silver Trophies

The Art of War I – Reach level 50 with any Disciple of War or Magic.

– Reach level 50 with any Disciple of War or Magic. The Art of War II – Reach level 60 with any Disciple of War or Magic.

– Reach level 60 with any Disciple of War or Magic. The Art of War III – Reach level 70 with any Disciple of War or Magic.

– Reach level 70 with any Disciple of War or Magic. The Art of War IV – Reach level 80 with any Disciple of War or Magic.

– Reach level 80 with any Disciple of War or Magic. You’ve Got the Touch I – Reach level 50 with any Disciple of the Hand.

– Reach level 50 with any Disciple of the Hand. You’ve Got the Touch II – Reach level 60 with any Disciple of the Hand.

– Reach level 60 with any Disciple of the Hand. You’ve Got the Touch III – Reach level 70 with any Disciple of the Hand.

– Reach level 70 with any Disciple of the Hand. You’ve Got the Touch IV – Reach level 80 with any Disciple of the Hand.

– Reach level 80 with any Disciple of the Hand. Green Thumb I – Reach level 50 with any Disciple of the Land.

– Reach level 50 with any Disciple of the Land. Green Thumb II – Reach level 60 with any Disciple of the Land.

– Reach level 60 with any Disciple of the Land. Green Thumb III – Reach level 70 with any Disciple of the Land.

– Reach level 70 with any Disciple of the Land. Green Thumb IV – Reach level 80 with any Disciple of the Land.

Final Fantasy XIV Bronze Trophies

A Realm Reborn – Complete the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” A Realm Awoken – Complete the main scenario quest “Build on the Stone.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Build on the Stone.” Through the Maelstrom – Complete the main scenario quest “Through the Maelstrom.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Through the Maelstrom.” Defenders of Eorzea – Complete the main scenario quest “Brave New Companions.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Brave New Companions.” Dreams of Ice – Complete the main scenario quest “Let Us Cling Together.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Let Us Cling Together.” Before the Fall – Part I – Complete the main scenario quest “In Memory of Moenbryda.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “In Memory of Moenbryda.” Before the Fall – Part II – Complete the main scenario quest “Before the Dawn.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Before the Dawn.” The Far Edge of Fate – Part 2 – Complete the main scenario quest “The Far Edge of Fate.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “The Far Edge of Fate.” A Requiem for Heroes – Part 2 – Complete the main scenario quest “A Requiem for Heroes.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “A Requiem for Heroes.” Death Unto Dawn – Part 1 – Complete the main scenario quest “When the Dust Settles.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “When the Dust Settles.” Oh Captain, My Captain – Be promoted to the rank of captain in one of the three Grand Companies.

– Be promoted to the rank of captain in one of the three Grand Companies. Destiny’s Cordial Acquaintance – Complete 100 FATEs.

– Complete 100 FATEs. Destiny’s Former Roommate – Complete 300 FATEs.

– Complete 300 FATEs. Destiny’s Second Cousin – Complete 1,000 FATEs.

– Complete 1,000 FATEs. Destiny’s Child – Complete 3,000 FATEs.

– Complete 3,000 FATEs. Thrillseeker I – Complete 100 instanced dungeon raids or trials.

– Complete 100 instanced dungeon raids or trials. Thrillseeker II – Complete 300 instanced dungeon raids or trials.

– Complete 300 instanced dungeon raids or trials. Thrillseeker III – Complete 1,000 instanced dungeon raids or trials.

– Complete 1,000 instanced dungeon raids or trials. Thrillseeker IV – Complete 2,000 instanced dungeon raids or trials.

– Complete 2,000 instanced dungeon raids or trials. Made to Order I – Synthesize 300 collectables.

– Synthesize 300 collectables. Made to Order II – Synthesize 1,000 collectables.

– Synthesize 1,000 collectables. Made to Order III – Synthesize 3,000 collectables.

– Synthesize 3,000 collectables. Made to Order IV – Synthesize 5,000 collectables.

– Synthesize 5,000 collectables. Living off the Land I – Gather 1,000 collectables.

– Gather 1,000 collectables. Living off the Land II – Gather 3,000 collectables.

– Gather 3,000 collectables. Living off the Land III – Gather 5,000 collectables.

– Gather 5,000 collectables. Living off the Land IV – Gather 8,000 collectables.

– Gather 8,000 collectables. The Binds that Tie – Complete the Binding Coil of Bahamut.

– Complete the Binding Coil of Bahamut. In Another Bind – Complete the Second Coil of Bahamut.

– Complete the Second Coil of Bahamut. Out of a Bind – Complete the Final Coil of Bahamut.

– Complete the Final Coil of Bahamut. In Another Savage Bind – Complete the Second Coil of Bahamut (Savage).

– Complete the Second Coil of Bahamut (Savage). Sins of the Creator – Complete Alexander.

– Complete Alexander. I Am the Alpha, I Am the Omega – Complete Omega: Alphascape.

– Complete Omega: Alphascape. Paradise Within Thee – Complete Eden’s Promise.

– Complete Eden’s Promise. You Call That a Labyrinth – Complete the Labyrinth of the Ancients.

– Complete the Labyrinth of the Ancients. Life Is a Syrcus – Complete Syrcus Tower.

– Complete Syrcus Tower. Let the Sun Shine In – Clear the World of Darkness.

– Clear the World of Darkness. What’s Dun Is Done – Complete Dun Scaith.

– Complete Dun Scaith. Orbonne to Pick – Complete the Orbonne Monastery.

– Complete the Orbonne Monastery. Witness Me! – Complete the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach.

The game’s three major expansions all have their own trophy lists. Those who own the PS4 version of the game will be able to play all of this content even during the open beta period. Those who are trying out the free trial will have access to the base game and Heavensward until they reach level 60. All of the trophies in the following “add-ons” are bronze trophies.

Heavensward Trophy List

Heavensward – Complete the main scenario quest “Heavensward.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Heavensward.” As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness – Complete the main scenario quest “As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness.” The Gears of Change – Complete the main scenario quest “Causes and Costs.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Causes and Costs.” Revenge of the Horde – Complete the main scenario quest “Litany of Peace.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Litany of Peace.” Soul Surrender – Complete the main scenario quest “An Ending to Mark a New Beginning.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “An Ending to Mark a New Beginning.” The Far Edge of Fate – Part 1 – Complete the main scenario quest “Louisoix’s Finest Student.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Louisoix’s Finest Student.” Sins of the Father – Complete Alexander: Gordias.

– Complete Alexander: Gordias. Sins of the Son – Complete Alexander: Midas.

– Complete Alexander: Midas. Sins of the Savage Father – Complete Alexander: Gordias (Savage).

– Complete Alexander: Gordias (Savage). Sins of the Savage Son – Complete Alexander: Midas (Savage).

– Complete Alexander: Midas (Savage). Sins of the Savage Creator – Complete Alexander (Savage).

– Complete Alexander (Savage). Touching the Void – Complete the Void Ark.

– Complete the Void Ark. Ex Mhachina – Complete the Weeping City of Mhach.

Stormblood Trophy List

Stormblood – Complete the main scenario quest “Stormblood.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Stormblood.” The Legend Returns – Complete the main scenario quest “Return of the Bull.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Return of the Bull.” Rise of a New Sun – Complete the main scenario quest “Rise of a New Sun.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Rise of a New Sun.” Under the Moonlight – Complete the main scenario quest “Emissary of the Dawn.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Emissary of the Dawn.” Prelude in Violet – Complete the main scenario quest “Prelude in Violet.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Prelude in Violet.” A Requiem for Heroes – Part 1 – Complete the main scenario quest “The Face of War.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “The Face of War.” I Am the Delta, I Am the Omega – Complete Omega: Deltascape.

– Complete Omega: Deltascape. I Am the Sigma, I Am the Omega – Complete Omega: Sigmascape.

– Complete Omega: Sigmascape. I Am the Savage Delta, I Am the Savage Omega – Complete Omega: Deltascape (Savage).

– Complete Omega: Deltascape (Savage). I Am the Savage Sigma, I Am the Savage Omega – Complete Omega: Sigmascape (Savage).

– Complete Omega: Sigmascape (Savage). I Am the Savage Alpha, I Am the Savage Omega – Complete Omega: Alphascape (Savage).

– Complete Omega: Alphascape (Savage). Zodiac Thriller – Complete the Royal City of Rabanastre.

– Complete the Royal City of Rabanastre. Didn’t Stop, Made It Pop – Complete the Ridorana Lighthouse.

Shadowbringers Trophy List

Shadowbringers – Complete the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers.”

– Complete the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers.” Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty – Complete the quest “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty.”

– Complete the quest “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty.” Echoes of a Fallen Star – Complete the quest “Echoes of a Fallen Star.”

– Complete the quest “Echoes of a Fallen Star.” Reflections in Crystal – Complete the quest “Reflections in Crystal.”

– Complete the quest “Reflections in Crystal.” Futures Rewritten – Complete the quest “Futures Rewritten.”

– Complete the quest “Futures Rewritten.” Paradise Found – Complete Eden’s Gate.

– Complete Eden’s Gate. Trouble in Paradise – Complete Eden’s Verse.

– Complete Eden’s Verse. Savage Paradise Found – Complete Eden’s Gate (Savage).

– Complete Eden’s Gate (Savage). Savage Trouble in Paradise – Complete Eden’s Verse (Savage).

– Complete Eden’s Verse (Savage). Savage Paradise Within Thee – Complete Eden’s Promise (Savage).

– Complete Eden’s Promise (Savage). The First Law – Complete the Copied Factory.

– Complete the Copied Factory. Uncanny Valley – Complete the Puppets’ Bunker.

With the PlayStation 5 beta due to begin tomorrow, Lead Project Manager Shoichi Matsuzawa went into detail on what players can expect. The game is launching as an open beta “as a precaution” due to the amount of content in the game. If everything runs smoothly, they “plan to transition straight into official service.” There will be three different display modes: 4K (2160p/40fps), WQHD (1440p/60fps), and Full HD (1080p/60fps). The framerate may dip to around 30fps during the times when “a few dozen (to a few hundred!)” players meet in some areas because there’s a heavy load on rendering. The in-game menus and UI have seen a resolution increase, there’s 3D audio support, and the console’s SSD drive allows for quicker teleportation between areas.

Finally, there are DualSense controller features:

First, we implemented haptic feedback for a number of actions to deepen our players’ immersion further: this includes [introducing unique haptic feedback to things like] the footsteps of various mounts, actions for Disciples of the Land and Hand, and more. When it came to battle content, we deliberately kept the feedback to a minimum—for example, when a player uses a limit break—as we did not want to interfere with players’ concentration during a fight. We would love to hear player feedback regarding this, as we can take that into consideration as we make future adjustments. When it comes to adaptive triggers, there aren’t too many areas within the game’s systems to which this feature would apply, but we did integrate it into smaller-scale content where we could, such as quests where you enter an FPS-type mode to complete certain objectives.

Matsuzawa also added that because the trophy system is more flexible, players can look forward to more trophies in the future. It’s highly likely there will be more when the Endwalker expansion is released, and with five more years of content to come, who knows where the list will end.

[Source: Exophase, PlayStation Blog]