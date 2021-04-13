With the end of Season Two just a little over a week away, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are getting a Triple Double XP weekend to help players prestige for the season and reach Tier 100 on the Battle Pass. Season Three is set to begin on April 22nd, with a massive event in Warzone both rumored and teased by Treyarch, Raven, and Activision for April 21st.

A Triple Double XP weekend means you’ll earn double level XP, double Battle Pass XP, and double weapon XP. Still fighting your way to rank 200 to Prestige Season Two? This is a good weekend to knock out progress towards that (in fact, it’s your last weekend to knock out progress towards that). Still have a few tiers left to reach tier 100 and earn all of the Battle Pass rewards for this Season? And while you’re at it, you might as well equip a few of your under-leveled weapons to level them up and unlock more attachments. There’s that sweet new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle that’s just begging to be leveled up after dropping last week.

The Triple Double XP Weekend starts at 10am PT Friday, April 16, and runs through 10am PT Monday, April 19th.

Meanwhile, there have been some pretty big teases for what’s to come in Warzone in Season Three, following Zombies invading Verdansk from the shipwreck on its southern shores. Call of Duty influencers have been receiving a variety of packages teasing each new location that the zombies shift to, and the latest one specifically calls out April 21st at 12pm (most likely PT), while teasing something going on at Verdansk’s dam.

…and our package arrived. April 21 pic.twitter.com/WrDOpURzSE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 13, 2021

Recent leaks seemed to indicate that Verdansk will be “rewinding” back to an ’80s Cold War version of itself, while other rumors have insisted on a nuclear event to come that will effectively blow up and destroy the current Verdansk map as Warzone shifts to a new one. With other reports saying that a Ural Mountains map featuring the Fireteam maps from Black Ops Cold War was scrapped, it’s unclear just what this event will entail and how much Verdansk will end up changing.

Some have reported seeing new 1980s signage in Verdansk at a few locations where the zombies have been.

Looks like this is based on the real 1980 Moscow Olympics pic.twitter.com/NZufgldkcL — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) April 13, 2021

No matter what happens to close out Season Two and usher in Season Three, it seems like April 21st at 12pm is the time to be in Warzone for whatever live event goes down. Until then, enjoy the Triple Double XP weekend and speculate with us on what you think might be happening.