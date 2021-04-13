Square Enix has published new information about Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade‘s Yuffie episode, which will officially be titled EPISODE INTERmission. In a press release, the publisher revealed the full voice cast, synopsis, Yuffie’s abilities, and more.

An overview of the episode is as follows:

Amidst the confusion of Mako Reactor 5’s destruction, Wutai makes its move on the city of Midgar. Yuffie and her partner Sonon, two elite ninja operatives for the Wutaian government, have been assigned a dangerous mission: to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company’s most powerful materia. Together with Avalanche HQ’s support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland’s former glory and exact revenge long in the making. Unbeknownst to Yuffie, however, the wheel of fate is turning, and unforeseen consequences await.

English and Japanese voice cast includes:

Yuffie Kisaragi – Suzie Yeung, Yumi Kakazu

Sonon Kusakabe – Aleks Le, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Weiss – Daman Mills, Jouji Nakata

Zhijie – Griffin Puatu, Akira Igarashi

Nayo – Ashley Boettcher, Akane Fujita

Billy Bob – David Goldstein, Kenichi Hoshino

Polk – Daniel Amerman, Nobuyori Sagara

Yuffie is equipped with an oversized throwing star and “exceptional” agility. Her abilities are described as follows:

Yuffie can throw her shuriken at the enemy with the Triangle button, and while the shuriken is attacking, the Square button ‘Attack’ option changes to a long-range ‘Ninjutsu’ attack. The shuriken will return after a set amount of time, but by pressing the Triangle button before that, you can leap to where the shuriken is and recover it while attacking.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will release for the PlayStation 5 on June 10th.