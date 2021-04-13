PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 13, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PSVR Games

ALVO VR $39.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Sky Castle $9.99

Arcade Archives SABOTEN BOMBERS $7.99

Cozy Grove $14.99

The Darkside Detective $12.99

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire $5.99

Easter Candy Break Head to Head $6.99

Enlisted PS5 Free

FINAL FANTASY XIV – PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version) Free

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Free Trial PS4 & PS5 Free

Gravity Heroes $14.99

Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite $20.99

Legends of Talia: Arcadia PS4 & PS5 $2.99

Poison Control $39.99

Potion Party $9.99

Racing – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Ravensword: Shadowlands $6.99

STELLATUM PS5 $9.99

Spencer $6.99

What The Dub?! $7.99

Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge $4.99

Next Page: European Update »