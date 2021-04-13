The first big post-launch patch for hilarious party game What The Dub?! is live now on PS4 and Steam, adding additional sound effects for your dubs, timer options for entering dubs and voting, and some adjustments to sound effects playback timing and other features. Patch 1.2 is also coming soon to Switch and Xbox One. You can read the full details for what’s included below:

What The Dub?! Update Patch 1.2 available NOW on Steam and PS4! Notes:

More sound effects!

Adjusted SFX playback timing

Updated TTS voices on Mac

Twitch login option

Added audience toggle

Kick inactive audience members

Dub and vote time options

Disable negative announcer — Wide Right Games (@widerightgames) April 13, 2021

What The Dub?! Update – Patch 1.2 Patch Notes

More sound effects!

Adjusted SFX playback timing

Updated TTS voices on Mac

Twitch login option

Added audience toggle

Kick inactive audience members

Dub and vote time options

Disable negative announcer

The newest patch brings even more sound effects to use creatively in your dubs, as well as added timer options so you can spend more time browsing the full list and selecting the perfect one. The timer options also extend to voting. Sound effect playback timing has also been adjusted to better integrate with the text-to-speech.

There’s now a Twitch login option directly in the game, which should make using What The Dub?! as a streaming party game even easier. You can also choose to toggle audience members on or off to, as well as kick any audience members who are inactive (a great feature for streamers playing What The Dub?!).

And finally, they now allow you to disable the negative announcer if you want your party night to be a bit more fun and upbeat without attacks from a disembodied video game voice that your entries into a hilarious party game are terrible.

Wide Right Interactive had previously told us in our extensive interview about ongoing support for What The Dub?!, including implementing quality of life features based on player feedback. Customizing time for dub entry was one of the features we mentioned we wanted in our review, so we’re happy to see it made the cut so quickly after release. While Wide Right ahs indicated they want to add more clips in the future, it doesn’t look like this update includes them just yet. Given that it’s so soon after launch, most players are probably still discovering the variety present in the base game’s 300+ clips. The developer is also working on cross-platform syncing for the game, allowing players to link up and play remotely no matter what platform they are on without the need to stream it.

Have you tried What The Dub?! yet? Let us know what you think of the latest update after you dub your way through the ads to the comments below.