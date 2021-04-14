PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Adventure Game Call of the Sea Headed to PS5 and PS4 in May

Previously console exclusive to Xbox, puzzle adventure Call of the Sea is now making its way to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Although a release date has yet to be revealed, developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have provided a release window of May 2021.

Call of the Sea transports players to the South Pacific in 1934, where a woman named Norah is looking for her missing husband. An official overview reads:

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise—a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Key features include:

  • Explore the Beauty – Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries.
  • Meet Norah – Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (FirewatchThe Walking Dead: Season One).
  • Dive into the Deep – Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises.
  • Search for Meaning – Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

Call of the Sea first released in December 2020 to positive reviews from players and critics alike. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.