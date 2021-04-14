Previously console exclusive to Xbox, puzzle adventure Call of the Sea is now making its way to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Although a release date has yet to be revealed, developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have provided a release window of May 2021.

Call of the Sea transports players to the South Pacific in 1934, where a woman named Norah is looking for her missing husband. An official overview reads:

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise—a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Key features include:

Explore the Beauty – Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries.

– Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries. Meet Norah – Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season One).

– Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season One). Dive into the Deep – Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises.

– Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises. Search for Meaning – Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

Call of the Sea first released in December 2020 to positive reviews from players and critics alike. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.