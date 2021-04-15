Photo modes are becoming a ubiquitous feature in modern games, and it’s even making its way into re-releases of older titles. Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which collects and enhances the original Mass Effect trilogy in one package is the latest title confirmed to come with the mode that effectively doubles any playthrough time thanks to an obsession with getting the perfect shot.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Photo Mode Confirmed

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition photo mode was confirmed by BioWare’s Mac Walters, the project director on the upcoming collection.

We were just calibrating, but #MassEffect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode. https://t.co/QghTqwS4Ah pic.twitter.com/tfNKcgyplu — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 15, 2021

Quote tweeting one fan asking for a photo mode, Walters replied “We were just calibrating, but Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode.” He included an image of the game’s photo mode using a black and white filter, showing Garrus on the planet Ontarom. Walters said that credit for the photo mode goes to BioWare technical design director Brenon Holmes, who took it on as a “passion project.”

Holmes confirmed a few additional details about Mass Effect Legendary Edition photo mode. It will be available in all three games on all platforms the game releases on, accessible through the mission computer in the pause menu. While exact features weren’t outlined, the one screenshot provided looks like it will come with a suite of options and filters so that you can customize your shots. This is the first photo mode in the Mass Effect series. 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda did not have one, despite a lot of games at that time already starting to utilize the feature.

Players will undoubtedly be using the photo mode to explore the variety of visual enhancements in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which BioWare outlined in-depth earlier this week along with a trailer showcasing the upgrades compared to the original games.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases May 14th, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. All platforms will be able to use the new photo mode to capture shots and interact with all three games in whole new ways. Do you plan on spending a lot of time in photo mode?