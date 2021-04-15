Where to Watch the Resident Evil Showcase Today at 3PM PT/6PM ET

Today’s Resident Evil Showcase will give fans another look at the upcoming Resident Evil Village ahead of its May 7th release date. The stream brings back Brittney Brombacher to host, showing off a brand new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil Village, and a “few other surprises.” Watch the brief teaser below to get a look at some of what we’re in for, including Ethan getting his blood sucked by everyone’s favorite tall vampire, Lady Dimetrescu.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

Where to Watch the Resident Evil Showcase

You can catch the Resident Evil Showcase when it airs at 3pm PT/6pm ET on the PlayStation Twitch or PlayStation YouTube. We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.

The first Resident Evil Showcase came along with the release of a PS5-exclusive demo that let players get a feel for the tone and themes of Resident Evil Village. It was promised that, in addition to the PS5-exclusive Maiden demo, another demo would launch on all platforms sometime later. Thanks to a few rumors and some datamining, it looks like today’s Resident Evil Showcase will drop that new demo for everyone, though its content it still unknown.

The first demo was a standalone story that is not taken from Resident Evil Village itself. It puts players in the shoes of a character simply named the Maiden, who is trying to escape the dungeons and twisting hallways of Dimitrescu Castle. There’s a brief story here, and some puzzle solving along the way, but it doesn’t feature any weapons, combat, or other systems that will be found in Resident Evil Village. It’s still available for PS5 players to enjoy right now as you wait for today’s showcase and the second demo.

What do you think we’ll see in today’s Resident Evil Showcase? Throw your guess down to the comments below, and be sure to join us back here at 3pm PT/6pm ET when it airs.