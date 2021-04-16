Immortals: Fenyx Rising‘s third and final narrative DLC episode is due to arrive next week. The Lost Gods will be released on consoles on April 22 and will come with a new style of gameplay. So that players can prepare for its arrival, a free primer quest is now available.

The Lost Gods will feature brawler-inspired combat from a top-down perspective. Players will step into the shoes of Ash, a new champion chosen by Fenyx himself. Following a series of catastrophic disasters, Zeus has fallen out with a number of gods who then left Olympos. Ash travels to the new land of Pyrite Island to find them and convince them to return to Pantheon. Locating gods like Poseidon and Hades won’t be easy, especially with plenty of monsters standing in the way, but if balance is to be restored to the world then it’s a job that needs doing.

Ubisoft has promised to reveal more details on the DLC as we get closer to its April 22 release date. For now, players can try out the new primer quest available right now. The quest can be found in the northeast region of the main game’s Golden Isle and it offers a “preview of the challenges to come.” Those who complete the quest will get rewards they can carry into the DLC episode when it arrives next week.

This DLC is the final narrative episode to be included in the game’s Season Pass. The first episode, A New God, was released in January. This challenged players to best the Trial of the Olympians vaults at the Olympos Palace and join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon. Myths of the Eastern Realm was the game’s second DLC episode and was released last month. Inspired by Chinese mythology, the episode featured a new hero called Ku in a new world filled with new characters.

[Source: Ubisoft]