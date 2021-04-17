Hello Games has released a chunky patch for No Man’s Sky Expeditions update, which fixes a plethora of issues, including crashes specific to PlayStation platforms. Patch notes are as follows:
- Fixed an issue that could result in too many derelict freighters spawning in busy systems, leading to crashes and/or poor performance.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be teleported to an incorrect derelict freighter, if several freighters were present in the same system.
- Optimised several requests made to the Discovery Servers to reduce server load.
- Fixed a progression blocker that could occur when recharging the transmitter to speak with Artemis.
- Expedition save games that had previously been ended prematurely have now been restored and are able to continue the Expedition.
- Fixed an issue that caused a small subset of Explorer-class starships to be a different colour than before the Expeditions update.
- Fixed a crashed related to terrain textures.
- Fixed a crash related to texture rendering.
- Fixed a crash related to rendering mission tips.
- Fixed a crash related to NPC animation.
- Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a PS4/Xbox One specific crash.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while warping or browsing the galaxy map.
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the creature you are interacting with dies during the interaction.
- Fixed a PS4 Pro and PS4 on PS5 specific crash.
- Fixed a crash related to the profanity filter.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players being immediately awarded the Golden First Spawn helmet, Streamlined Jetpack or Expedition Flag when claiming rewards from the expedition page.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Horrific Flesh Helmet and another special scrap items from being successfully purchased.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from being correctly awarded the Lost Bathysphere as a reward for completing Dreams of the Deep.
- Fixed an issue that prevented delivery missions from registering the delivery as complete.
- Fixed a number of issues with Nexus delivery missions.
- Fixed a number of issues where Nexus missions would warp players to an incorrect system.
- Fixed an issue that credited all players in the system with the rewards and/or reputation damage when another player attacked a NPC or pirate ship.
- Players may now recolour their base markers by recolouring the base computer itself, in a similar fashion to Save Beacons.
- Save beacon markers are now hidden when placed within a base.
- In protected systems, save beacon markers are not shown for players outside your group.
- Fixed an issue that caused too many save beacon/player base markers to be displayed in busy systems.
- Communications Stations have a smaller message display radius in protected locations.
- Improved a number of protections designed to prevent players from building on top of protected areas.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause flickering markers when flying in a busy system.
- Reduced the pulse engine lock-on strength for some multiplayer-related markers.
- Fixed a number of issues that could prevent players from being able to place refiners and other similar objects near to protected seasonal locations.
- Fixed an issue that could cause reported bases to respawn.
- Decreased the cooldown on the starship scanner when used to scan planets from space
- Rendezvous Points are now labelled as such when viewed in the space station and Space Anomaly teleport lists.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Cluster Horde and Moneybags milestones to track your current highest currency, rather than the total currency earned.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Portable Refiner and Nutrient Processors to use the wrong in-world icon.
- Fixed an issue that caused a debug string to appear in the Black Hole milestone mission tips.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Catalogue to be clipped when viewed on particular platforms or at some specific resolutions.
- Fixed a number of issues that allowed players to pin inappropriate recipes in the catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that could cause clipped text in the Target Sweep UI.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to attack other players with Exocraft weapons while themselves being immune to PvP damage.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Summon Ship interaction point to overlap on some planetary archives.
- Fixed an issue that caused the alien pods on derelict freighters to be overly bright.
- Fixed an animation glitch that could occur while melee boosting.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing a second Void Egg.
- Fixed an issue that obfuscated information important to modders.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed jetpack trails for items that had not been unlocked.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Mission Control milestone to award invalid technology.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to reselect the custom jetpack trails their Traveller had begun an expedition with.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players who had large fleets prior to the introduction of titles from unlocking the fleet-related titles.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent all alien language being translated in some interactions.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent some standing-based titles from unlocking.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Atlas Path title from unlocking.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Nada and Polo story title from unlocking.
[Source: Hello Games]