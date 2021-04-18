Sony recently released a DualSense firmware update along with the latest PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 firmware updates, but unlike the latter two, the peripheral’s update didn’t come with any patch notes or details. However, players who have been testing the controller to see what changes the update brought are reporting that the DualSense now does a better job vibrating when playing PS4 games via backwards compatibility.

Eurogamer shared a number of comments from multiple users who claim that there is a noticeable difference in the quality of vibration. As an example, Reddit user TJangoRechained wrote:

It’s changed the way the DualSense vibrates when playing PS4 games, something that was always significantly weak for some reason. The haptic feedback now more closely emulates the feeling of those DualShock 4 rumble motors. In games like Rocket League and God of War, it’s made a valuable difference. After playing games in backwards compatibility for 5 months, it’s something I noticed right away. I don’t get why it wasn’t mentioned in their notes like everything else. Maybe they plan to perfect it even more over time.

Responding to the thread, a number of users corroborated this, and one even claimed that their L3 stick drift has been fixed.

“I noticed vibrations feeling more… ‘rumbly’ while playing Persona 5 yesterday but thought I was just crazy… nice to know it’s something that actually has changed!” added user strand_of_hair. “Played Ratchet and Clank last couple of days and didn’t get that much feedback. Tried it today, after the update, and the controller was very responsive,” claimed another.

[Source: Eurogamer]