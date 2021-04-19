Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Three Roadmap Detailed

As we head for what seems to an enormous reckoning in Verdansk later this week, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven are outlining what’s to come in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three, including a detailed roadmap of upcoming new Operators, fresh multiplayer maps, plenty of added Zombies content, and a few other surprises along the way.

Officially launching April 22nd, the Season Three update will be available for Black Ops Cold War on April 20 at 9pm PT and in Warzone April 21 at 9pm PT. However, you won’t want to miss all the action set to happen earlier in the day in Warzone. Starting at 12pm PT on April 21, Activision recommends you “clear your schedule…and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos.” They’ve been teasing that date and time for some time now, and this seems to be confirmation that an enormous live event is set to happen and usher in Warzone Season Three.

While you won’t find any further details for that particular event below, we’ve got the rest of the intel on what’s coming in Season Three for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Three Roadmap

Black Ops Cold War Story Progression – Hunt for Adler Event

Season Three will continue pushing the story of Black Ops Cold War forward. Season Two’s foray into the Golden Triangle was a wild goose chase meant to distract the team hunting for Adler. Nova-6 was a farce; a cover for something else Stitch is after. Verdansk is set to play a large role in Season Three, though to what extent is yet unknown. Two new Perseus operatives are joining the fray, and players will take part in a new event called “Hunt for Adler” that will offer exclusive limited-time rewards and exciting new ways to engage with the ongoing Black Ops Cold War narrative.

Players will find additional details about the challenges in “Hunt for Adler” in the in-game event tab after the launch of Season Three.

New Operators

Wraith – Joining the Warsaw Pact, Wraith is a Perseus operative and ally to Stitch. She’s also the lead Operator for the Season Three Battle Pass, with an unlock when you first buy it, and a Legendary skin unlock at Tier 100.

– Joining the Warsaw Pact, Wraith is a Perseus operative and ally to Stitch. She’s also the lead Operator for the Season Three Battle Pass, with an unlock when you first buy it, and a Legendary skin unlock at Tier 100. Knight – Also joining the Warsaw Pact later in the Season via a premium bundle, Knight is Wraith’s partner and together they are responsible for setting off the events at the start of Season Three.

– Also joining the Warsaw Pact later in the Season via a premium bundle, Knight is Wraith’s partner and together they are responsible for setting off the events at the start of Season Three. Antonov – Another Warsaw Pact Operator coming mid-season via premium bundle, Antonov gets left with the short end of the stick because of his criminal history, assigned the tasks that no one else wants to do.

Captain Price – Yes, the Modern Warfare protagonist is coming to Black Ops Cold War (and Warzone, again), a free addition for all owners of Black Ops Cold War. Simply log into Black Ops Cold War after the start of Season Three to have him added to the roster.

New Weapons

PPSh-41: SMG – Launch week at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass (free for all players)

Launch week at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass (free for all players) Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle – Launch week

Launch week Ballistic Knife: Melee – Launch week (BOCW), mid-season (WZ)

Launch week (BOCW), mid-season (WZ) CARV.2: Tactical Rifle – Mid-Season (unlock via challenges or store bundles)

– Mid-Season (unlock via challenges or store bundles) AMP63: Pistol – Mid-Season (unlock via challenges or store bundles)

– Mid-Season (unlock via challenges or store bundles) Baseball Bat: Melee – Mid-Season (unlock via challenges or store bundles)

New Maps

Yamantau (6v6) – Coming launch week, this map is part of the main story for Season Three, where Wraith and Knight went to recover something for Stitch. Treyarch describes players as fighting through its “crumbled remains.”

– Coming launch week, this map is part of the main story for Season Three, where Wraith and Knight went to recover something for Stitch. Treyarch describes players as fighting through its “crumbled remains.” Diesel (6v6/2v2/3v3) – Another launch week map, Diesel is a “slice of Americana;” a gas station in the rural middle of nowhere. It’s a versatile map that will serve as both a tight 6v6 map, as well as ideal for 2v2 and 3v3 gameplay.

– Another launch week map, Diesel is a “slice of Americana;” a gas station in the rural middle of nowhere. It’s a versatile map that will serve as both a tight 6v6 map, as well as ideal for 2v2 and 3v3 gameplay. Standoff (6v6) – A mid-season map, Standoff brings back the Black Ops II classic.

Duga (Multi-Team) – Duga is another large scale Fireteam map coming mid season to the multi-team modes. However, Zombies players will get the chance to explore it themselves a bit earlier.

New Modes

Sticks and Stones – Available at launch of Season Three, Sticks and Stones sets Operators up with just the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and a Tomahawk. No guns here.

– Available at launch of Season Three, Sticks and Stones sets Operators up with just the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and a Tomahawk. No guns here. Multi-Team Elimination – A fancy name for “battle royale,” it looks like Black Ops Cold War will be getting its own mini-battle royale mid-season on the Fireteam maps, where teams will have to work to be the last team standing. Redeploys are limited and loadouts are restricted. It doesn’t mention anything about a closing circle of gas however, so it’s unclear what will push players into combat with one another.

Other New Content

Scorestreak: Strafe Run

Vehicle: Cargo Truck

Season Three Zombies Updates

New Field Upgrade: Toxic Growth – The Toxic Growth Field Upgrade deploys a growth of deadly toxic thorns in front of the Operator to slow down and damage the Zombie hordes. With further upgrades, Operators can give it more charges, double damage, and cause enemies who die from the growth to explode.

– The Toxic Growth Field Upgrade deploys a growth of deadly toxic thorns in front of the Operator to slow down and damage the Zombie hordes. With further upgrades, Operators can give it more charges, double damage, and cause enemies who die from the growth to explode. New Outbreak Region: Duga – Ahead of its launch as a map for multiplayer, Zombies players get to experience Duga as an Outbreak map at launch of Season Three. Of course, there are plenty of secrets to discover here too.

New Outbreak Vehicles: FAV and Cargo Truck

New Outbreak World Events and Features – New Interactive events, upgrades for the D.I.E. Machine Wonder Weapon, unlock the powerful Aether Tool item by destroying Fury Crystals, discover the secret to warping ahead to higher difficulty regions even faster, and more.

New Interactive events, upgrades for the D.I.E. Machine Wonder Weapon, unlock the powerful Aether Tool item by destroying Fury Crystals, discover the secret to warping ahead to higher difficulty regions even faster, and more. Expanded Outbreak Objectives – New objectives in more locations for more variety while playing Outbreak.

– New objectives in more locations for more variety while playing Outbreak. New Onslaught Content (PlayStation Exclusive) – Yamantau will be added as a map at launch, Standoff mid-season, and a new limited-time mode coming later in the Season too.

Rank up to Prestige 15 – Four new Prestige levels are being added to chase, letting players rank up to Prestige 15. Players can still catch up from previous Season as well if they weren’t able to reach Prestige Master (rank 200) for each Season. This brings all new challenges along with it, which unlock every ten levels you earn.

What’s Up With Warzone Season Three?

Aside from the roadmap confirming a “Warzone Map Update” and the “Hunt for Adler” event being listed under Warzone as well, not much is officially known about what might be in store for Warzone Season Three. The crashed cargo tanker on the south eastern shore has unleashed a zombie outbreak on the current map, and contamination zones are currently turning downed players into zombies themselves. “Verdansk is about the heat up in a big way,” Activision and Raven are teasing. “Is conflagration imminent?”

It looks like you’ll want to be on Warzone at 12pm PT on April 21st to find out what’s happening, and have your schedule cleared for the day. There have been some leaks, rumors, reports, and teases, but so far, we don’t officially know how Activision, Treyarch, and Raven plan to transition Warzone into Season Three and this “map update.”

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Three Update Sizes

The following update sizes are considering having the latest updates already for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

Available April 20 at 9pm PT

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

12.3 GB PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

8.1 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB

11.6 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GB

8.3 GB PC: 13.1 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

Available April 21 at 9pm PT

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB Xbox One: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB PC: 25.2 GB

