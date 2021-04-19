Days Gone Creative Director and former Bend Studio developer, John Garvin, has lamented players who petition for sequels but buy games preowned or on discounted prices.

During a video interview with God of War creator David Jaffe, Garvin acknowledged that his opinion is controversial, but added that “If you love a game, buy it at f****** full price.” “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say ‘yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus,’ whatever,” he complained. When Jaffe asked how people are supposed to love a game they haven’t played, Garvin doubled down on his stance.

“I’m just saying, you don’t, but don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel if it wasn’t supported at launch,” he continued. “It’s like, God of War got whatever number millions of sales at launch and, you know, Days Gone didn’t. Just speaking for me personally as a developer, I don’t work for Sony, I don’t know what the numbers are. I can tell you that when we were doing [Syphon Filter] Dark Mirror [on PSP], we got so f***** because piracy was a thing and Sony wasn’t really caught up on what piracy was doing to sales.”

Garvin went on to reveal that he was fired from his position due to his “disruptive” personality.

[Source: YouTube via VGC]