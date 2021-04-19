Eight Reasons Why You Should Be Playing Warframe – Celebrating Eight Years of Warframe

It’s been eight years since the launch of Warframe, which arrived as a launch title for the PlayStation 4. The free-to-play game has come quite a ways since then, as evidenced by our recent review for its subsequent launch on the PlayStation 5, also as a launch title. Developer Digital Extremes has seen fit to begin their official celebration of the game’s eight-year anniversary, and Lead Producer Dave Kudirka has come up with a list of eight reasons why you should be playing Warframe. Take a look at the advantages of diving in to the well-established game at this point in its development, and let us know if you’ve taken the plunge in the comments below. Before that, though, watch Digital Extremes’ celebratory trailer:

From Digital Extremes:

We’ve shared eight incredible years of action and excitement with Tenno both near and far. On behalf of everyone at Digital Extremes, thank you! And for those who haven’t tried Warframe yet, there’s eight years of award-winning content ready to be experienced on both the PS4 and PS5, for free. Whether you were here with us at the very beginning for Excalibur Prime or if you just started with Octavia Prime, today Warframe’s 8-Year Anniversary Event begins and we’d like to connect, create and celebrate with you. A new generation of Warframe has begun. Here are eight of the many reasons why now is the best time to start playing Warframe. Did we mention we’re giving away a ton of free space loot?

Warframe Eight Anniversary – Eight Reasons You Should be Playing Warframe

Details from the monthlong loot-fest follows:

Make sure you log in each week to enjoy the live event rewards before the celebration ends. Week of April 19th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster Items – Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin Week of April 26th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster Items – Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana Week of May 3rd: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster Items – Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Liset Skin Week of May 10th: 3 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle and Dex Raksaka Armor We’re looking forward to celebrating with you, Tenno! Thanks for all the support.

Warframe is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.