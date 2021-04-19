PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Returnal Trophy List Looks Like a Relatively Easy Road to Platinum

ps5 reveal returnal space

Returnal‘s trophy list has been published ahead of its April 30th release date, and it looks like a relatively easy road to Platinum for a Housemarque game.

There are 31 trophies in total, and none of them seem to be difficulty-related. However, there are some challenge-based trophies, the difficulty of which we’ll find out in due course.

Without further ado, here’s the trophy list:

 

Helios (Platinum)

Collect all trophies

 

Atropian Survival (Bronze)

Learn the basics of survival on Atropos

 

Past the Ruins (Gold)

Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey

 

Ascending the Mountain (Gold)

Finish Crimson Wastes Survey

 

Through the Forgotten City (Gold)

Finish Derelict Citadel Survey

 

Echoes of the Past (Gold)

Finish Echoing Ruins Survey

 

Frozen in Time (Gold)

Finish Fractured Wastes Survey

 

Submerged in Memories (Gold)

Finish Abyssal Scar Survey

 

A Shadow in the Fog (Bronze)

Defeat Phrike

 

Ascension (Bronze)

Defeat Ixion

 

Trial by Judgement (Bronze)

Defeat Nemesis

 

Silence the Song (Bronze)

Defeat Hyperion

 

Inner Darkness (Bronze)

Defeat Ophion

 

Failed Escape (Silver)

Finish Act 1

 

Last Drive (Silver)

Finish Act 2

 

White Shadow (Gold)

Finish Act 3

 

Second Chance (Bronze)

Returned by an artifact

 

Cryptic Messages (Bronze)

Scan a Xenoglyph

 

Cryptic Translations (Bronze)

Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph

 

Surgical Precision (Bronze)

Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row

 

Adapting to Circumstance (Silver)

Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30

 

In-Field Training (Bronze)

Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode

 

Hardened Shell (Bronze)

Achieve 200% Max Integrity

 

Risk Assessment (Bronze)

Finish Calculated Risk

 

Adrenaline Spike (Bronze)

Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level

 

Irreversibly Contaminated (Bronze)

Have 5 Parasites simultaneously

 

Eternal Return (Bronze)

Die for the first time

 

Alternate Fates (Bronze)

Retrieve 10 Scout Logs

 

Welcome Home (Bronze)

Complete the first House sequence

 

Sins of the Mother (Silver)

Complete all House sequences

 

Visions of the Past (Silver)

Complete a Xeno-archive set

 

Returnal will release for the PlayStation 5.

[Source: PowerPyx]