Returnal‘s trophy list has been published ahead of its April 30th release date, and it looks like a relatively easy road to Platinum for a Housemarque game.
There are 31 trophies in total, and none of them seem to be difficulty-related. However, there are some challenge-based trophies, the difficulty of which we’ll find out in due course.
Without further ado, here’s the trophy list:
Helios (Platinum)
Collect all trophies
Atropian Survival (Bronze)
Learn the basics of survival on Atropos
Past the Ruins (Gold)
Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey
Ascending the Mountain (Gold)
Finish Crimson Wastes Survey
Through the Forgotten City (Gold)
Finish Derelict Citadel Survey
Echoes of the Past (Gold)
Finish Echoing Ruins Survey
Frozen in Time (Gold)
Finish Fractured Wastes Survey
Submerged in Memories (Gold)
Finish Abyssal Scar Survey
A Shadow in the Fog (Bronze)
Defeat Phrike
Ascension (Bronze)
Defeat Ixion
Trial by Judgement (Bronze)
Defeat Nemesis
Silence the Song (Bronze)
Defeat Hyperion
Inner Darkness (Bronze)
Defeat Ophion
Failed Escape (Silver)
Finish Act 1
Last Drive (Silver)
Finish Act 2
White Shadow (Gold)
Finish Act 3
Second Chance (Bronze)
Returned by an artifact
Cryptic Messages (Bronze)
Scan a Xenoglyph
Cryptic Translations (Bronze)
Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph
Surgical Precision (Bronze)
Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row
Adapting to Circumstance (Silver)
Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30
In-Field Training (Bronze)
Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode
Hardened Shell (Bronze)
Achieve 200% Max Integrity
Risk Assessment (Bronze)
Finish Calculated Risk
Adrenaline Spike (Bronze)
Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level
Irreversibly Contaminated (Bronze)
Have 5 Parasites simultaneously
Eternal Return (Bronze)
Die for the first time
Alternate Fates (Bronze)
Retrieve 10 Scout Logs
Welcome Home (Bronze)
Complete the first House sequence
Sins of the Mother (Silver)
Complete all House sequences
Visions of the Past (Silver)
Complete a Xeno-archive set
Returnal will release for the PlayStation 5.
[Source: PowerPyx]