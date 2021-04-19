Returnal‘s trophy list has been published ahead of its April 30th release date, and it looks like a relatively easy road to Platinum for a Housemarque game.

There are 31 trophies in total, and none of them seem to be difficulty-related. However, there are some challenge-based trophies, the difficulty of which we’ll find out in due course.

Without further ado, here’s the trophy list:

Helios (Platinum)

Collect all trophies

Atropian Survival (Bronze)

Learn the basics of survival on Atropos

Past the Ruins (Gold)

Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey

Ascending the Mountain (Gold)

Finish Crimson Wastes Survey

Through the Forgotten City (Gold)

Finish Derelict Citadel Survey

Echoes of the Past (Gold)

Finish Echoing Ruins Survey

Frozen in Time (Gold)

Finish Fractured Wastes Survey

Submerged in Memories (Gold)

Finish Abyssal Scar Survey

A Shadow in the Fog (Bronze)

Defeat Phrike

Ascension (Bronze)

Defeat Ixion

Trial by Judgement (Bronze)

Defeat Nemesis

Silence the Song (Bronze)

Defeat Hyperion

Inner Darkness (Bronze)

Defeat Ophion

Failed Escape (Silver)

Finish Act 1

Last Drive (Silver)

Finish Act 2

White Shadow (Gold)

Finish Act 3

Second Chance (Bronze)

Returned by an artifact

Cryptic Messages (Bronze)

Scan a Xenoglyph

Cryptic Translations (Bronze)

Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph

Surgical Precision (Bronze)

Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row

Adapting to Circumstance (Silver)

Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30

In-Field Training (Bronze)

Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode

Hardened Shell (Bronze)

Achieve 200% Max Integrity

Risk Assessment (Bronze)

Finish Calculated Risk

Adrenaline Spike (Bronze)

Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level

Irreversibly Contaminated (Bronze)

Have 5 Parasites simultaneously

Eternal Return (Bronze)

Die for the first time

Alternate Fates (Bronze)

Retrieve 10 Scout Logs

Welcome Home (Bronze)

Complete the first House sequence

Sins of the Mother (Silver)

Complete all House sequences

Visions of the Past (Silver)

Complete a Xeno-archive set

Returnal will release for the PlayStation 5.

